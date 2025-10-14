October 14 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena for a pair of home games this week as they welcome Mathis Preston the Spokane Chiefs at 7:00pm on Wednesday before hosting Axel Hurtig and the Calgary Hitmen on Friday at 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Kirk's Trail Tire Wall of Honour Night:

On Friday, October 17th, the Hurricanes will induct Herman Elfring and Domenic Pittis into the Wall of Honour when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Fans will get the opportunity to meet and receive an autograph from Domenic Pittis from 6:00pm to 6:45pm on the concourse - limited number of autograph cards will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets for the game can be purchased online at https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Individual Tickets: Single Game Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are available for $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for a youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available along with five, ten and 18-game flex packs can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/LH.

CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge: The Lethbridge Hurricanes in partnership with the WHL and CHL will host the 2025 CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge on Wednesday, November 26th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Season Ticket holders for the 2025-2026 Hurricanes season will receive a complimentary ticket to the game (restrictions apply; separate information will be sent out soon). Individual game tickets for the event are now on sale can be purchased online by visiting: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/PROSPECT.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player (aged 6-12) to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner: The Hurricanes are looking for local community groups, charities, non- profit organizations and disadvantaged families and youths to attend an upcoming 'Canes game courtesy of PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner. A total of 20 tickets will be available for each Hurricanes home game. To find our more information, or to apply, go online and visit: https://chl.ca/whl- hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

B93 Halloween Howler: The Hurricanes will host the B93 Halloween Howler on Saturday, November 1st when they welcome the Tri-City Americans at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Fans are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and partake in trick-or-treating around the facility. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Tuesday, October 7th - 3-2 Win at Red Deer Rebels: The Hurricanes earned their second win of the season on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory at Marchant Crane Centrium over the Red Deer Rebels. Kade Duell, Tyden Lafournaise and Logan Wormald scored in the win while Koen Cleaver made 29-saves. Lethbridge improved to 2-2-0-0 on the road with the win.

Friday, October 10th - 9-4 Loss vs. Portland Winterhawks: Lethbridge suffered a 9-4 loss to the Portland Winterhawks on Friday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Logan Wormald scored twice while Hudson Kibblewhite and Nathan Maloney added singles in the game before the 'Hawks scored five unanswered goals.

It was the fourth-straight defeat for the 'Canes against Portland dating back to the 2019-2020 season.

Saturday, October 11th - 5-0 Loss vs. Red Deer Rebels: The 'Canes fell to 1-2-0-0 on the season against the Rebels with a 5-0 shutout defeat to Red Deer on Saturday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It marked the first time this season that the Hurricanes were shutout in a contest. Lethbridge fell to 0-5-0-0 to start the season on home ice with the loss.

Monday, October 13th - 6-2 Loss at Edmonton Oil Kings: The Hurricanes dropped a 6-2 decision to the hands of the Edmonton Oil Kings on Monday afternoon at Rogers Place. Shane Smith scored both goals in the losing cause while Leif Oaten made 30-saves in his second-straight start. Lethbridge fell to 2-8-0-0 on the season.

ON THE DOCKET

Wednesday, October 15th - vs. Spokane Chiefs (7:00pm): The Hurricanes open a two-game homestand on Wednesday when they welcome the defending Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm. It will mark the only meeting of the season between the'Canes and Chiefs and Spokane's first visit to Lethbridge since January of 2024.

Friday, October 17th - vs. Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): The 'Canes will end a stretch of eight games in 15 days on Friday when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm. It will be the fourth meeting of the season between the Hurricanes and Hitmen. Lethbridge has posted a 1-2-0-0 record against Calgary so far this year.







