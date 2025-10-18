Warriors Beat Blades in First Half of Weekend Series

Published on October 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

SASKATOON, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors took a commanding victory over the Saskatoon Blades on Friday evening.

Early in the game, Brady Ness was assessed a minor penalty for interference. The Warriors' penalty kill stood strong and kept the Blades off the scoreboard.

Back at even strength, Lynden Lakovic struck first for the Warriors just over three minutes into the frame. His second of the night came just after the 17-minute mark, and the Warriors took a two-goal lead.

The Warriors had two opportunities on the man advantage in the first frame; while they were able to generate chances, they were unable to capitalize.

The Warriors started the second period with a minute and 40 seconds remaining on the man advantage. Just past the four-minute mark of the period, Brady Ness and Cooper Williams were assessed matching roughing minor penalties.

Ten seconds after the teams returned to five-on-five, the Blades' Jack Kachowski tallied the Blades' first goal of the game.

With just under five minutes left to play in the period, William Degagne tallied the first goal of his WHL career in his hometown to put the Warriors back up by two heading into the final frame.

In the third period, the Warriors were awarded an early power play following a high-sticking call, and Gage Nagel was able to send home a power play goal to push the Warriors up by three with just over fifteen minutes left to play.

Just before the ten-minute mark of the period, Cooper Williams added the second goal of the night for the Blades. Connor Schmidt was assessed a minor penalty with just over four minutes to play. The Blades pulled Evan Gardner for the extra attacker, and Nolan Paquette was able to send home an empty-net shorthanded goal.

Still on the penalty kill, Kash Andresen added an additional empty-net shorthanded goal to bring the score to 6 - 2.

The Warriors went 1 for 3 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill. Kyle Jones made 31 saves on 33 shots. Across the ice, Evan Gardner made 24 saves on 28 shots.

The Warriors and Blades are back in action tomorrow night at Temple Gardens Centre. Tickets can be purchased here. For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel or for free on Victory+ with Marc Smith.

