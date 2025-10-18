Preview: Americans vs Cougars - October 18, 2025
Published on October 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
PREVIEW: Americans vs Cougars - October 18, 2025
Category: article October 18, 2025
Americans vs Cougars
Saturday, October 18, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
Gavin Garland Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy Wildhorse Resort and Casino
Vouchers will be given out at the door, can be redeemed in Section J for a bobblehead
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans withstood a furious push by the Prince George Cougars Sunday afternoon, before Jakub Vanecek scored with 1:15 remaining to lift the Americans to a 4-3 win at the CN Centre. Crew Martinson, David Krcal and Cruz Pavao also scored for Tri-City while Xavier Wendt made 27 saves for the win. The Americans led 3-2 heading into the third and were outshot 26-12 over the final two periods, but battled back for the weekend split up North.
VS PRINCE GEORGE: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Americans and Cougars in 2025-26. Prince George won the first meeting 3-2 last Saturday before a 4-3 Americans win on Sunday. The season series wraps up November 29 in Tri-City. Last season the Americans went 1-2-0-1 against the Cougars.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars
Jake Gudelj (0-6-6) Kooper Gizowski (8-5-13)
Cruz Pavao (3-2-5) Brock Souch (3-9-12)
Savin Virk (1-4-5) Carson Carels (2-7-9)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars
Power Play - 17.4% (4/23) Power Play - 34.2% (13/38)
Penalty Kill - 66.7% (14/21) Penalty Kill - 93.4% (31/33)
Around the Concourse:
Sections C and R: Chuck-A-Puck
Section J: Redeem vouchers for Gavin Garland Bobblehead
Jersey Auction: Gavin Garland #66 Blue
Gesa Autograph Booth: Gavin Garland
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
Western Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025
- Vees Stumble Against Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Preview: Americans vs Cougars - October 18, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Pats' Third-Period Push Falls Just Short in Narrow 6-5 Loss to Raiders - Regina Pats
- Winterhawks Cap off Alberta Swing with Late Win in Red Deer - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Beat Blades in First Half of Weekend Series - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Hurricanes Trade Olsen to Blazers - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Hurricanes Acquire Defenceman Brayden Smith from Pats - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Deal Brayden Smith to Hurricanes - Regina Pats
- Rockets Host Silvertips & Visit Americans - Kelowna Rockets
- Game Preview: Vees vs Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Game Day Hub: October 17 at Red Deer - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Look to Shake off Disappointing Mid-Week Loss - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Cougars at Thunderbirds - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Preview: Americans vs Cougars - October 18, 2025
- Aden Bouchard named to Team Canada White for World U-17 Hockey Challenge
- Vanecek's late goal the difference as Americans down Cougars 4-3
- AmericansEdged by Cougars, 3-2
- Preview: Americans at Cougars - October 12, 2025