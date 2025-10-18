Preview: Americans vs Cougars - October 18, 2025

Published on October 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







PREVIEW: Americans vs Cougars - October 18, 2025

Category: article October 18, 2025

Americans vs Cougars

Saturday, October 18, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

Gavin Garland Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy Wildhorse Resort and Casino

Vouchers will be given out at the door, can be redeemed in Section J for a bobblehead

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans withstood a furious push by the Prince George Cougars Sunday afternoon, before Jakub Vanecek scored with 1:15 remaining to lift the Americans to a 4-3 win at the CN Centre. Crew Martinson, David Krcal and Cruz Pavao also scored for Tri-City while Xavier Wendt made 27 saves for the win. The Americans led 3-2 heading into the third and were outshot 26-12 over the final two periods, but battled back for the weekend split up North.

VS PRINCE GEORGE: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Americans and Cougars in 2025-26. Prince George won the first meeting 3-2 last Saturday before a 4-3 Americans win on Sunday. The season series wraps up November 29 in Tri-City. Last season the Americans went 1-2-0-1 against the Cougars.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars

Jake Gudelj (0-6-6) Kooper Gizowski (8-5-13)

Cruz Pavao (3-2-5) Brock Souch (3-9-12)

Savin Virk (1-4-5) Carson Carels (2-7-9)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars

Power Play - 17.4% (4/23) Power Play - 34.2% (13/38)

Penalty Kill - 66.7% (14/21) Penalty Kill - 93.4% (31/33)

Around the Concourse:

Sections C and R: Chuck-A-Puck

Section J: Redeem vouchers for Gavin Garland Bobblehead

Jersey Auction: Gavin Garland #66 Blue

Gesa Autograph Booth: Gavin Garland

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram







Western Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.