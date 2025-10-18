Vees Stumble Against Silvertips
Published on October 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees fell to the Everett Silvertips by a 5-2 score on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees drop to 5-3-2 with the defeat and see their six game point streak come to an end.
The Silvertips came out flying on Friday night and found the back of the net on a screened point shot from Nolan Caffey at 5:53 to make it 1-0. Everett would extend their lead at 19:05 with a five-hole one timer from Shea Busch for his ninth goal of the season to make it 2-0 heading into the first intermission.
The second period saw more of the same pressure from the Silvertips resulting in a 3-0 lead at the 1:19 mark on a tough angle shot that beat Vees goaltender Jesse Sanche. Everett extended their lead to four at 14:13 from Carter Bear on the powerplay to make it 4-0 heading into the final frame.
The Vees came to life in the third period looking to tighten up the game as Diego Johnson swatted home his sixth of the season at 3:15 to make it 4-1.
The Silvertips would regain their four goal lead at 7:22 with Nolan Chastko batting home a rebound to make the score 5-1.
Penticton would add another late on a nice passing play in transition finished off by Brittan Alstead for his seventh goal of the campaign making the final score 5-2.
Jacob Kvasnicka extended his points streak to six straight games with an assist in the third period on Alstead's goal.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 27
Silvertips- 44
Scoring:
Vees- Diego Johnson, Brittan Alstead
Silvertips- Nolan Caffey, Shae Busch, Rylan Pearce, Carter Bear, Nolan Chastko
Power Plays:
Vees- 0/3
Silvertips- 1/4
Goaltending:
Vees- Jesse Sanche - 39/44
Silvertips- Raiden LeGall - 25/27
Up Next: The Vees will wrap up the weekend by hosting the Vancouver Giants for Ladies Night at the SOEC tomorrow night. Puck drop is 6:00PM.
