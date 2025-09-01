Quinn Tops Howe 7-5 to Win 2025 Legends Cup

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants wrapped up 2025 Preston GM Training Camp with the annual Quinn vs. Howe Legends Cup on Sunday, August 31, where Team Quinn defeated Team Howe 7-5.

The format for 2025 Training Camp was different than in years past: this year, the results from the three-game round robin determined who would face off in Sunday's Legends Cup, which would see the top two teams battle for supremacy. This year it was Team Red versus Team Grey, who each went 2-1 in the camp scrimmages.

Team Red from the round robin became Team Quinn, while Team Grey became Team Howe.

Seven different goal scorers helped Team Quinn to victory on Sunday. In order, they were: Cole Brown (2007), Richard Wonyeneh (2009), Cade Bolding (2007), Cameron Schmidt (2007), Tafari Chingwaru (2008), Brett Olson (2008) and Cole Bieksa (2007). Austin Mori-Goodman scored twice for Team Howe, while Ethan Mah (2010), Aaron Obobaifo (2007) and Hudson Getzlaf (2008) each had one goal.

A complete scoring summary can be found below.

QUINN 7, HOWE 5

HOWE 1-0 - Mori-Goodman (Ogee, Ren) - 11:51

QUINN 1-1 - Brown (Chorney) - 13:14

QUINN 2-1 - Wonyeneh (Bornw) - 13:42

QUINN 3-1 - Bolding (Wonyeneh, C. Schmidt) - 16:55

HOWE 2-3 - Mori-Goodman (Obobaifo) - 19:45

END OF 1ST

HOWE 3-3 - Mah (Ren, Kravcak) - 2:29 [Power Play Goal]

HOWE 4-3 - Obobaifo (O'Brien) - 3:53

QUINN 4-4 - C. Schmidt (Wonyeneh, Olson) - 4:21

END OF 2ND

QUINN 5-4 - Chingwaru (C. Schmidt, Olson) - 1:34 [Power Play Goal]

QUINN 6-4 - Olson (N. Moore, Slanisky) - 8:03

QUINN 7-4 - Bieksa (Olson, C. Schmidt) - 17:42 [Empty Net Goal]

HOWE 5-7 - Getlzaf (Kravcak) - 18:14

STATISTIC LEADERS

Brett Olson (Quinn) - 1G, 3A

Cameron Schmidt (Quinn) - 1G, 3A

Richard Wonyeneh (Quinn) - 1G, 2A

Austin Mori-Goodman (Howe) - 2G

Cole Brown (Quinn) - 1G, 1A

Aaron Obobaifo (Howe) - 1G, 1A

William Ren (Howe) - 2A

Damian Kravcak (Howe) - 2A

NEXT UP: PRESEASON

The Giants will now play four preseason games. Two of the four will be hosted in the Greater Vancouver Area, beginning at the Ladner Leisure Centre on Tuesday September 9, followed by a contest at Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam on September 10. Both games will be against the Victoria Royals.

Tickets for the game in Port Coquitlam are on sale now for $16 including tax and can be purchased. Tickets for the preseason game in Ladner will only be available at the door.

The G-Men will also play the Kamloops Blazers on the road on Wednesday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m. PT and visit the Penticton Vees on Thursday, September 4 at 6:35 p.m. PT.

DATE OPPONENT TIME VENUE

Wednesday, Sept. 3 Kamloops Blazers 7:00 PM PT Sandman Centre

Thursday, Sept. 4 Penticton Vees 6:35 PM PT SOEC

Tuesday, Sept. 9 Victoria Royals 7:00 PM PT Ladner Leisure Centre

Wednesday, Sept. 10 Victoria Royals 7:00 PM PT Jon Baillie Arena

*The Vancouver Giants would like to thank their Training Camp sponsor Preston GM. Additionally, the Giants would like to thank all fans who attended Sunday's Legends Cup game.*







