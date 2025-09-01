Hurricanes Announce Pre-Season Roster

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced their 39-man roster pre-season roster ahead of the 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule.

The roster includes 25 forwards, 11 defencemen and three goaltenders. The Hurricanes full roster is as follows:

Goaltenders (3):

Koen Cleaver ('07)

Brody Rotar ('08)

Leif Oaten ('09)

Defencemen (11):

Matteo Fabrizi ('05)

Nathan Maloney ('06)

Carson Olsen ('06)

Tomas Malinek ('07)

Carsen Adair ('07)

Will Scott ('08)

Grady Pichette ('08)

Aiden Across The Mountain ('08)

Reid Soper ('09)

Lucas Jacobson ('09)

Liam McFadden ('10)

Forwards (25):

Logan Wormald ('05)

Shane Smith ('05)

Trae Johnson ('05)

Luke Cozens ('06)

Kale Tipler ('06)

Kade Duell ('06)

Hudson Kibblewhite ('07)

Mykolas Skadauskas ('07)

Tyler Deakos ('07)

Easton Daneault ('08)

Gavin Lesiuk ('08)

Chase Petersen ('08)

Kai Anderson ('08)

Lukas Lima ('08)

Wesley Lizotte ('08)

Trace Langan ('08)

Hayden Iron Shirt ('08)

Tyden Lafournaise ('09)

Enzo DiDomenicantonio ('09)

Hunter Kapen ('09)

Matteo Di Stefano ('09)

Cohen Pentney ('09)

Jake Evans ('09)

Graham Gard ('10)

Luka Samu ('10)

The Hurricanes open their five-game 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7:00pm when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Full pre-season schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 2nd - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Wednesday, September 3rd - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Saturday, September 6th - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)

Friday, September 12th - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels - 7:00pm (Marchant Crane Centrium)

Saturday, September 13th - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Tickets for the Hurricanes home pre-season games can be purchased for $10.00, plus fees. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







