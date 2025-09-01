Rockets Reassign 25 Players from Training Camp
Published on September 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have reassigned 25 players from training camp, the team announced Monday. The team returned sixteen forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders to their respective teams, reducing the roster to 37 players.
Forwards
Brendan Russell
Drew McDevitt
Drew Larioza
Von Lakovic
Grayson Bauer
Ty Nochowny
Rylan deMedeiros
Kane Devloo
Nash Nicolay
Seth Castronuovo
Jack Morgan
Bronson Lamontagne
Gavin Fay
Sebastien Brisebois
Micaiah Schmidt
Charlie Near
Defensemen
Sullivan Fogolin
Marek McIvor
Dylan Veroba
Jake Hargrave
Linkin Stadnek
Khalil Haji
Channon Fummerton
Goaltenders
Reed Russell
Logan German
Twenty forwards, thirteen defensemen, and four goaltenders remain in camp, with the Rockets set to open up preseason action against the Penticton Vees this Wednesday, September 3rd, at 7:05pm at Prospera Place.
