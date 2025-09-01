Rockets Reassign 25 Players from Training Camp

Published on September 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have reassigned 25 players from training camp, the team announced Monday. The team returned sixteen forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders to their respective teams, reducing the roster to 37 players.

Forwards

Brendan Russell

Drew McDevitt

Drew Larioza

Von Lakovic

Grayson Bauer

Ty Nochowny

Rylan deMedeiros

Kane Devloo

Nash Nicolay

Seth Castronuovo

Jack Morgan

Bronson Lamontagne

Gavin Fay

Sebastien Brisebois

Micaiah Schmidt

Charlie Near

Defensemen

Sullivan Fogolin

Marek McIvor

Dylan Veroba

Jake Hargrave

Linkin Stadnek

Khalil Haji

Channon Fummerton

Goaltenders

Reed Russell

Logan German

Twenty forwards, thirteen defensemen, and four goaltenders remain in camp, with the Rockets set to open up preseason action against the Penticton Vees this Wednesday, September 3rd, at 7:05pm at Prospera Place.







