Kelowna Rockets Unveil 30th Anniversary Logo and Season Branding

Published on August 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today the launch of their 30th Anniversary season branding, highlighted by the return of a classic logo and the unveiling of a commemorative anniversary mark.

For the 2025-26 campaign, the Rockets will revert to the original logo first worn during the club's early years in Tacoma and later in Kelowna, prior to the team's move from Memorial Arena to Prospera Place. Throughout the year, team branding will prominently feature the logo, long associated with the franchise's formative seasons.

In addition, the Rockets have introduced a 30th Anniversary logo, inspired by the historic shoulder patch from the team's original jerseys. The design features a pair of crossing rockets with the number "30" in the middle, symbolizing three decades of Kelowna Rockets hockey. This anniversary logo will hold a central place in the celebration, including being installed on the ice at Prospera Place for the 2025-26 season.

The team's anniversary campaign will be carried out under the slogan, "Fueled by Legacy," a reflection of the organization's history of player development, community connection, and championship pursuit. The club has also released a special video to mark the launch of the campaign, carrying the message: "30 Years. 1 Mission."

The 30th anniversary season marks not only a celebration of the franchise's past but also the beginning of the road to the 2026 Memorial Cup, which Kelowna will host next spring. With the tournament returning to Kelowna for the first time since 2004, the Rockets' anniversary season carries added significance both on and off the ice.

The Rockets will officially open their 30th anniversary season on September 19th against the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place.

For more information on Rockets Season Tickets, visit kelownarockets.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.