Winterhawks Announce 2025 Neely Cup Training Camp Details

Published on August 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today announced plans for the 2025 Neely Cup Training Camp, which will take place from August 27 - 30. Due to over $50 million of renovations inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum, this year's Neely Cup will be held at Sherwood Ice Arena and will not be open to the public. The Neely Cup rosters and team names will be announced soon.

With the news of this year's Neely Cup being closed to the public we are pleased to provide streaming of this year's Neely Cup games on LiveBarn. If you have a LiveBarn account (subscription required), you can simply search Winterhawks Ice Center - Sherwood and enter the game code: 5333 to follow along online.

Stay up-to-date on training camp through the Winterhawks social media channels and on Winterhawks.com.

Training camp will begin with fitness testing on Wednesday before the players have on-ice sessions. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday there will be games as the teams compete for the right to play for the Neely Cup Championship on Saturday.

Missing the action? Luckily, preseason hockey is right around the corner! View the schedule below for your opportunity to watch the team live on the road.

The team's five match-ups are as follows:

Saturday, September 6 vs. Spokane (in Everett, Wash.) - 2:00 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, September 7 vs. Seattle (in Everett, Wash.) - 12:00 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Thursday, September 11 vs. Spokane (in Spokane, Wash.) - 4:00 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Friday, September 12 vs. Penticton (in Kennewick, Wash.) - 7:00 p.m. - BUY TICKETS - On sale 8/25 at 10 AM PDT

Saturday, September 13 vs. Wenatchee (in Kennewick, Wash.) - 2:30 p.m. - BUY TICKETS - On sale 8/25 at 10 AM PDT

Tickets for the preseason games can be purchased by following the links above. Please note, tickets for the Tri-City preseason tournament go on sale Monday, August 25 at 10:00 AM.

Our regular season starts on Friday, September 19 in Prince George, and our first 11 games will be on the road due to the VMC renovations. On October 25 against the Saskatoon Blades, we are excited to welcome fans back to the Glass Palace for Opening Night. This is a night you will not want to miss as we unveil our Top 50 players of all time!

-

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for our 50th Anniversary 2025-26 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.