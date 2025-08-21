Commemorating 25 Years of Giants Hockey

Langley, B.C. - Founded in 2001, the Vancouver Giants are proud to be celebrating their 25th anniversary when the puck drops for the 2025-26 Western Hockey League season this fall.

The Giants have won six divisional championships, three conference titles, one Western Hockey League Championship and one Memorial Cup. Nearly 40 alumni have advanced from the Giants to the National Hockey League, with dozens more actively playing professionally in other leagues across the world.

When the puck drops for the 2025-26 season, we are proud to commemorate 25 Years of Giants hockey. Our 25th anniversary season will be marked by a commemorative logo, which will be proudly displayed on our jerseys for the upcoming season and a new centre-ice logo.

Over the course of the 2025-26 season, the Giants 25th year celebration will include: '--ÃÂ A fan vote to determine and unveil the Top-25 players of all-time (voting opens Sept. 1) '--ÃÂ Highlighting our history through merchandise, including anniversary branded hats, commemorative cups & more '--ÃÂ Offering unique food and beverage deals at various price points '--ÃÂ Honouring alumni at various home games throughout the season '--ÃÂ And much more!

Throughout the year, we will also ask fans to interact and share some of their favourite memories of the last 25 years. Whether you've been with us since 2001 or just joined in 2025, you're part of the legacy -- 25 Years of Giants Hockey.

