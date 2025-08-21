Giants Hire WHL Alumnus Gaelan Patterson as Assistant Coach

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today the hiring of Gaelan Patterson (Saskatoon, SK) as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2025-26 Western Hockey League season.

Patterson most recently served as an assistant coach for the Nanaimo Clippers in the British Columbia Hockey League for the last two seasons, and before that, was an assistant with the BCHL's Alberni Valley Bulldogs from 2021-23.

While working for the Bulldogs, the 34-year-old was also the head coach and general manager for the Port Alberni Bombers of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gaelan Patterson to the Vancouver Giants organization," Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess said. " Gaelan is a relentless worker and has a proven track record of developing young talent. His experience, both as a coach and player, will be instrumental in helping our players reach their full potential."

Prior to his four years coaching in the BCHL, Patterson worked for the La Ronge Ice Wolves in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League as both an assistant coach and later an associate head coach from 2019-21.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with the Vancouver Giants in the Western Hockey League," Patterson said. "As a former player in the league, I always saw the Giants as one of the top organizations, so it's pretty special to be part of the team now. I look forward to joining the coaching staff and getting to work!" A draft pick of the Calgary Flames, Patterson patrolled the blue line for 246 WHL games, all with the Saskatoon Blades. He went on to play eight years of professional hockey in the American Hockey League, ECHL, and in Norway, France and England. He retired from playing following the 2017-18 season.

With the hiring of Patterson as an assistant coach, the Giants coaching staff for their 25th anniversary season is now complete. Patterson will join head coach Parker Burgess, assistant coach Wacey Rabbit, video and skill development coach Kayden Jarvis, and goaltending coach Paul Fricker.

"Between myself, Wacey, Gaelan, Kayden, and Paul, we believe we have built a staff that will be able to provide our players with the support and knowledge to develop as players and as young men, while pursuing our goal of competitive excellence," Burgess added.

The Giants organization extends a warm welcome to Gaelan, his wife Jill and two children Hershel and Maeve.

