Hurricanes Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule

Published on August 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the full schedule for their 2025 Training Camp which will begin on Thursday, August 28th running through Sunday, August 31st at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

The Hurricanes will hold a four-day training camp that will include a Rookie Camp followed by a Main Camp. The entire camp schedule is as follows:

Thursday, August 28th (Rookie Camp):

Goalie (Red) Practice (8:30am to 9:00am)

Team Red Practice (9:00am to 9:45am)

Team Grey Practice (10:00am to 10:45am)

Goalie (Grey/Blue) Practice (10:45am to 11:15am)

Team Blue Practice (11:30am to 12:15pm)

Game (Grey vs. Red) (6:00pm to 6:45pm)

Game (Blue vs. Grey) (7:00pm to 7:45pm)

Game (Blue vs. Red) (8:00pm to 8:45pm)

Friday, August 29th (Rookie Camp):

Game (Grey vs. Blue) (9:00am to 9:45am)

Game (Blue vs. Red) (10:00am to 10:45am)

Game (Grey vs. Red) (11:00am to 11:45am)

Game (Blue vs. Red) (5:00pm to 5:45pm)

Game (Red vs. Grey) (6:00pm to 6:45pm)

Game (Blue vs. Grey) (7:00pm to 7:45pm)

Saturday, August 30th (Main Camp):

Scratches Practice (2:00pm to 3:00pm)

Game (Red vs. Blue) (6:00pm to 8:30pm)

Sunday, August 31st (Main Camp):

Scratches Practice (2:00pm to 3:00pm)

Game (Red vs. Blue) (6:00pm to 8:30pm)

Entrance to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena during the entirety of Training Camp will be free of charge. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item in support of the Lethbridge Food Bank and the Interfaith Food Bank with collection bins located at the entrance of the facility. Parking for the duration of the Hurricanes Training Camp will also be complimentary.

Following their four-day Training Camp, the Hurricanes will open their five-game 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7:00pm when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Full pre-season schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 2nd - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Wednesday, September 3rd - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Saturday, September 6th - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)

Friday, September 12th - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels - 7:00pm (Marchant Crane Centrium)

Saturday, September 13th - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Tickets for the Hurricanes home pre-season games can be purchased for $10.00, plus fees. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.