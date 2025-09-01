Henry Augenstein Hired as Equipment Manager

Published on September 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have hired Henry Augenstein as head equipment manager.

Augenstein, a 2020 graduate of Misericordia University, was brought onto the equipment staff of the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2020. He also served as an assistant clubhouse manager for the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Minor League Baseball from 2021 through 2025.

Augenstein is the sixth equipment manager in Silvertips history. He replaces Mike Murphy, who departs the organization for an opportunity as head equipment manager of the AHL's Cleveland Monsters after two seasons in Everett.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.