Silvertips Set Schedule for 2025 Training Camp Presented by Craven Farms

Published on August 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have set their schedule for 2025 Training Camp, presented by Craven Farms. Events are free and open to the public at Angel of the Winds Arena, with entry via the main gate on Hewitt Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 28

9:00 AM - Skills Session: Team Wolf

10:15 AM - Skills Session: Team Zellweger

11:30 AM - Skills Session: Team Dewar

4:00 PM - Practice: Team Zellweger

5:15 PM - Game: Team Dewar vs Team Wolf

Friday, Aug. 29

9:00 AM - Practice: Team Dewar

10:15 AM - Game: Team Zellweger vs Team Wolf

4:00 PM - Practice: Team Wolf

5:15 PM - Game: Team Zellweger vs Team Dewar

Saturday, Aug. 30

9:00 AM - 3-on-3 Game: Team Zellweger vs Team Wolf

10:00 AM - 3-on-3 Game: Team Dewar vs Team Wolf

11:00 AM - 3-on-3 Game: Team Zellweger vs Team Dewar

4:30 PM - Prospects Game

Sunday, Aug. 31

9:25 AM - Warmups

10:00 AM - Annual Green & Grey Game

Rosters will be announced Wednesday night.







