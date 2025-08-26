Silvertips Set Schedule for 2025 Training Camp Presented by Craven Farms
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have set their schedule for 2025 Training Camp, presented by Craven Farms. Events are free and open to the public at Angel of the Winds Arena, with entry via the main gate on Hewitt Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 28
9:00 AM - Skills Session: Team Wolf
10:15 AM - Skills Session: Team Zellweger
11:30 AM - Skills Session: Team Dewar
4:00 PM - Practice: Team Zellweger
5:15 PM - Game: Team Dewar vs Team Wolf
Friday, Aug. 29
9:00 AM - Practice: Team Dewar
10:15 AM - Game: Team Zellweger vs Team Wolf
4:00 PM - Practice: Team Wolf
5:15 PM - Game: Team Zellweger vs Team Dewar
Saturday, Aug. 30
9:00 AM - 3-on-3 Game: Team Zellweger vs Team Wolf
10:00 AM - 3-on-3 Game: Team Dewar vs Team Wolf
11:00 AM - 3-on-3 Game: Team Zellweger vs Team Dewar
4:30 PM - Prospects Game
Sunday, Aug. 31
9:25 AM - Warmups
10:00 AM - Annual Green & Grey Game
Rosters will be announced Wednesday night.
