Tri-City Americans Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule

Published on August 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans today announced the schedule for their 2025 training camp. The camp begins Thursday, August 28 and concludes with the annual Blue vs White Bundtini Cup game on Saturday, August 30. All practices, scrimmages and the Bundtini Cup are free and open to the public. All on-ice sessions will be held in the Toyota Arena, next door to the Toyota Center.

The training camp roster will be announced at a later date.

Following the completion of training camp on August 30, the Americans kick off their pre-season schedule with a 2:00 game on the road against the Wenatchee Wild on Sunday, August 31. That game is the first of six pre-season games for the Americans. Tri-City's annual pre-season tournament is set for the weekend of September 12-14, with the Americans slated for games on Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14. For the full pre-season schedule, CLICK HERE.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28

Practice #1 8:45 - 9:45 AM

Practice #2 10:05 - 11:05 AM

Practice #3 11:25 AM - 12:25 PM

Scrimmage #1 (Red vs Silver) 5:30 - 6:15 PM

Scrimmage #2 (Red vs Blue) 6:30 - 7:10 PM

Scrimmage #3 (Blue vs Silver) 7:25 - 8:05 PM

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Team Silver Practice 9:00 - 10:15 AM

Team Blue Practice 10:30 - 11:45 AM

Team Red Practice 12:00 PM - 1:15 PM

Scrimmage #1 (Blue vs Silver) 5:30 - 6:15 PM

Scrimmage #2 (Red vs Silver) 6:30 - 7:10 PM

Scrimmage #3 (Blue vs Blue) 7:25 - 8:05 PM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

Bundtini Cup Teams Practice 10:15 - 11:00 AM

Veterans Practice 10:15 - 11:45 AM

Blue vs White Bundtini Cup 6:00 - 8:15 PM







