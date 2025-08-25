Americans announce 2025 Training Camp schedule

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans today announced the schedule for their 2025 training camp. The camp begins Thursday, August 28 and ends Saturday, August 30 with the annual Blue vs. White Bundtini Cup game. All practices, scrimmages and the Bundtini Cup are free and open to the public. All on-ice sessions will be held in the Toyota Arena, next door to the Toyota Center.

The team's training camp roster will be announced at a later date.

Following the completion of training camp, the Americans begin their pre-season schedule on the road with a 2:00 game on Sunday, August 31 at the Town Toyota Center against the Wenatchee Wild. That game is the first of six pre-season games for the Americans. Tri-City's annual pre-season tournament is set for the weekend of September 12-14, with the Americans slated for games on Saturday, September 13 at 6:00 against the Spokane Chiefs and Sunday September 14 at 2:00 against Wenatchee.

Below is the full training camp schedule.

Thursday, August 28

Practice #1 8:45 - 9:45 AM

Practice #2 10:05 - 11:05 AM

Practice #3 11:25 - 12:25 PM

Scrimmage #1 (Red vs Silver) 5:30 - 6:15 PM

Scrimmage #2 (Red vs Blue) 6:30 - 7:10 PM

Scrimmage #3 (Blue vs Silver) 7:25 - 8:05 PM

Friday, August 29

Team Silver Practice 9:00 - 10:15 AM

Team Blue Practice 10:30 - 11:45 AM

Team Red Practice 12:00 - 1:15 PM

Scrimmage #1 (Blue vs Silver) 5:30 - 6:15 PM

Scrimmage #2 (Red vs Silver) 6:30 - 7:10 PM

Scrimmage #3 (Red vs Blue) 7:25 - 8:05 PM

Saturday, August 30

Bundtini Cup Teams Practice 10:15 - 11:00 AM

Veterans Practice 10:15 - 11:45 AM

Blue vs White Bundtini Cup 6:00 - 8:15 PM







