Victoria Royals Announce 2025 Training Camp Details

Published on August 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have released details of their 2025 Training Camp presented by COBS Bread Eagle Creek.

Training camp will be highlighted by the annual Showcase intra-squad game on Sunday, Aug. 31st at 10:00am at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre (SOFMC). The game will be free to the public, doors to the arena will open to fans at 9:30am.

Training Camp will take place at the SOFMC between Thursday, August 28th and Sunday, August 31st.

The players will be split up into four teams and will take part in practices and a round-robin tournament at the SOFMC:

Friday, Aug. 29 *10:00am - Team Blue VS Team White *11:00am - Team Black VS Team Red *3:30pm - Team Blue VS Team Black *4:30pm - Team White VS Team Red

Saturday, Aug. 30 *10:00am - Team Black VS Team White *11:00am - Team Red VS Team Blue *3:30pm - 3rd Place VS 4th Place *4:30pm - 1st Place VS 2nd Place

Sunday, Sept. 1 *10:00am - Showcase Game

Following the conclusion of training camp, the Royals will take part in four pre-season games ahead of the regular season:

Tuesday, Sept. 9 *Victoria at Vancouver @ 7:00pm (Ladner Leisure Centre - Delta, BC)

Wednesday, Sept. 10 *Victoria at Vancouver @ 7:00pm (Jon Baillie Arena - Port Coquitlam, BC)

Friday, Sept. 12 *Victoria vs. Everett @ 7:05pm (Kerry Park Recreation Centre - Mill Bay, BC)

Saturday, Sept. 13 *Victoria vs. Everett @ 3:05pm (Cowichan Community Centre - Duncan, BC)

*Unable to participate

2005 D Cosmo Wilson (Injury)

2009 F Eli McKamey (Injury)

2006 F Logan Pickford (Injury)

2007 D Mykola Kosarev (Immigration)

The Royals have also announced they have released the following players:

2006 F Escalus Burlock

2007 D Jerrett Ross

Season Memberships for the Royals games can be purchased:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/ Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906







