Lukas Sawchyn Commits to Arizona State University for 2026/2027 Season

Published on August 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings forward Lukas Sawchyn has announced his commitment to Arizona State University in NCAA Division I for the 2026/2027 season.

The 2007-born forward out of Grande Prairie, Alta. was an Eastern Conference Finalist for Rookie of the Year a season ago after tallying 15 goals and 40 assists for 55 points in 66 games.

In five playoff games, Sawchyn also added three points.

Sawchyn was originally drafted in the U.S. Prospects Draft by the Seattle Thunderbirds, but was acquired by the Oil Kings in a December 2023 trade that also brough his brother Gracyn to the Oil Kings.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.