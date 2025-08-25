Rockets Preseason and Home Opener Tickets Now on Sale

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced Saturday that tickets are now on sale for the club's 2025-26 preseason games and home opener at Prospera Place.

The Rockets will host two preseason contests at home, including a matchup against the Penticton Vees on Wednesday, September 3, at 7:05 p.m., followed by a meeting with the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, September 6, at 6:05 p.m. The club's home opener is scheduled for Friday, September 19 at 7:05 p.m. against the Spokane Chiefs, officially launching the team's 30th Anniversary season.

While preseason and home opener tickets are now available, single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season will be released later in September.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 campaign remain on sale at kelownarockets.com. Becoming a season ticket member guarantees your seat for every Rockets home game and provides the first right of access to your seat for the 2026 Memorial Cup, which will be hosted in Kelowna.

Fans can secure their tickets now by visiting selectyourtickets.com.

