Join the Royals and Support the Community

Published on October 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals are set to host their first-ever Goals of Giving Night, presented by Victoria Buzz, this Friday, October 10 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre when they take on the Everett Silvertips.

As part of the team's ongoing community support initiatives, and in the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Royals will be collecting non-perishable food items and clothing in support of The Mustard Seed Street Church, Victoria's most accessible food bank.

The team is challenging the community to bring enough canned foods to wrap around the perimeter of the rink boards at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. For each donated item, fans will receive 1% off at the Royals Team Store per item donated, up to 40% off total savings (40 items). Donations can be dropped off at Gate 1 at the Mustard Seed Booth prior to entry into the arena.

In addition, the Victoria Royals Foundation will be hosting a 50/50 draw in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters, BGC South Vancouver Island, and KidSport Victoria.

Join us in making a difference this Thanksgiving weekend, together, we can help support local families in need.







