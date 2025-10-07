Warriors Look to Get Back in the Win Column

Published on October 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are looking to get back in the win column following back-to-back losses to the Edmonton Oil Kings and Vancouver Giants last weekend.

On Saturday night, despite a late goal from Colt Carter, the Warriors couldn't pot another to even the score. Vancouver sealed the deal with an empty net goal, and the Warriors fell 5 - 3.

16-year-old defenceman, Colt Carter, leads the Warriors with four goals and four assists for eight points through five games. Carter has tallied a goal in every game but one so far this season.

Last time the Swift Current Broncos were in town, the Warriors soared to a decisive 6 - 1 win. Captain Lynden Lakovic marked his return to the Warriors from the Washington Capitals that night and led the team with two goals. Gage Nagel potted the first goal of his WHL career. Casey Brown, Noah Degenstein, and Colt Carter all added one goal apiece.

The Broncos head into tonight with a record of 2 - 3 following a win over the Giants and a loss to the Regina Pats last weekend. Josh McGregor leads the Broncos with one goal and six assists through five games.

It's the first Tuesday, buy one ticket, get one 50% off at the Hangar. Season ticketholders can purchase a game ticket of equal or lesser value to their season ticket. Doors open at 6 pm and puck drops at 7 pm. For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along for free on Victory+ with host Marc Smith, with play-by-play from James Gallo and colour commentary from Derek Kletzel.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.