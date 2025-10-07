Pats Prosects Henry and Wiley Named to 2025 WHL Cup Rosters

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League, in partnership with BC Hockey, Hockey Alberta, Hockey Saskatchewan and Hockey Manitoba, announced the official rosters for the 2025 WHL Cup, set for October 22-26 at the Marchant Crane Centrium - the home of the Red Deer Rebels in Red Deer, Alta.

The Regina Pats are proud to congratulate prospects Logan Henry (Team B.C.) and Mahlon Wiley (Team Saskatchewan) on being selected to represent their provinces at the annual event.

Henry, 15, was selected 23rd overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft after recording 51 points (32G-19A) in 31 games with Burnaby Winter Club's U15 Prep program in 2024-25. The 5-foot-10, 187 lb. left-shot forward from Prince George, B.C., picked up 10 points (4G-6A) in five games at the John Reid Memorial tournament. Henry signed with the Pats on June 2, 2025.

Wiley, 15, recorded 41 points (22G-19A) in 24 games with the Sask East Oilers U15 AA team in 2024-25, which led his Club in all offensive categories. The Yorkton, Sask. product has played two games with the Regina Pat Canadians in the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-1, 175 lb. left-shot forward was called up for seven games with the Yorkton Maulers U18 AAA team last season, picking up four points (1G-3A).

ABOUT THE WHL CUP

Established in 2009, the WHL Cup is held every season except in years when the Canada Winter Games are contested and is the first step in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence for players. This year, the top 2010-born players from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba will hit the ice in Red Deer, Alta.

This will mark the 12th year of the event. The first ever WHL Cup was held in Blackfalds, Alta., in 2009 and featured four of the top eight players selected in the 2012 NHL Draft. In 2011, the Moose Jaw Warriors and Hockey Saskatchewan hosted the event at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. In 2012 and 2013, the tournament was hosted in Calgary at Father David Bauer Arena, the home of the WHL. From 2015 through 2019, the WHL Cup was hosted in Calgary at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

In 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 the WHL Cup was not contested due to the Canada Winter Games.

Team Alberta is a six-time champion of the WHL Cup, hoisting the trophy in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2024, and is the defending champion of the WHL Cup. Team British Columbia is a three-time winner of the WHL Cup, claiming the crown in 2012, 2017, and 2021. Team Manitoba and Saskatchewan won their lone WHL Cups in 2023 and 2019, respectively.







