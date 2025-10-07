Rockets announce 2025-26 leadership group, name Carson Wetsch Captain

Published on October 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have named Carson Wetsch the 30th captain in franchise history. The leadership group is rounded out by three alternates: Tij Iginla, Nate Corbet, and Mazden Leslie.

Wetsch joined the Rockets this offseason after being acquired from the Calgary Hitmen during the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. A prospect of the San Jose Sharks (2024 3rd Round Pick), Wetsch previously served as the 32nd captain in Calgary Hitmen history during the 2024-25 season before being traded to Kelowna.

Tij Iginla (Utah Mammoth, 2024 1st Round Pick) will once again wear an "A" for the Rockets, continuing in his leadership role from last season after being reassigned from the Mammoth earlier this week. Mazden Leslie, acquired this summer from the Vancouver Giants, will also wear an "A" after captaining the Giants in 2024-25. Nate Corbet, acquired midway through last season, rounds out the group after attending the Los Angeles Kings main camp on an amateur tryout before being reassigned to the Rockets last month.

Following Wednesday's Road game in Prince George, the Rockets will return home to host the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, October 10 at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

Single-game tickets for all Rockets home games are available through selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place. Fans can also stream every game live and free on VictoryPlus.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.