Three Rockets Prospects Named to 2025 WHL Cup

Published on October 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce that three prospects have been named to represent their provinces at the 2025 WHL Cup, which will take place October 22-26 at the Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta.

Forward Joel Ngandu (2nd Round, 34th Overall) and Defenseman Will Kelts (1st Round, 20th Overall) have been named to Team Alberta, while Goaltender Logan German (6th Round, 121st Overall) was named to Team Manitoba. The WHL Cup is an event that features the top 2010-born players from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Established in 2009, the WHL Cup is held annually (except in years when the Canada Winter Games are contested), serving as the first step in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence. The tournament is a key early showcase for the next generation of Western Canadian talent, bringing together players who have recently been selected in the WHL Prospects Draft for a week of elite competition and development.

The Rockets would like to congratulate Joel, Will, and Logan on their selections and wish them the best of luck as they represent their provinces later this month in Red Deer.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.