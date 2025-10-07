Trevor Toyne Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Portland Winterhawks
Published on October 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is Proud to announce the signing of forward Trevor Toyne to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
The Winnipeg native plays for the Winnipeg Bruins AAA program, where he most recently scored 30 goals and 57 assists last season in 32 games with the U15 team. His performance led the Bruins to the Winnipeg AAA Hockey League championship. Toyne now plays with the U17 program.
"Trevor is a hard skilled competitor who plays bigger than his size," said Head Manitoba Scout Darry Stevens. "He has the offensive instincts to create chances with his playmaking skills or finishing off scoring opportunities."
Portland originally signed Toyne 49th overall in the third round of the 2025 WHL prospects draft
"Trevor is a highly intelligent player with a quality offensive skill set," said Winterhawks director of player personnel Matt Davidson. "He makes his linemates better and has a competitive edge to his game as well. Fans can expect to see a competitive, skilled forward who makes plays all over the ice."
The Winterhawks look forward to seeing Trevor in action in the years ahead!
