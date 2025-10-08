13 Winterhawks Alumni Named to NHL Opening Night Rosters for 2025-26

Published on October 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize 13 alumni who have been named to National Hockey League opening night rosters ahead of the 2025-26 regular season.

PLAYER TEAM YEARS IN PORTLAND DRAFTED (ROUND-PICK)

Rodrigo Ābols Philadelphia 2015-17 2016 - VAN (7-184)

Oliver Bjorkstrand Tampa Bay 2012-15 2013 - CBJ (3-89)

Dennis Cholowski New Jersey 2017-18 2016 - DET (1-20)

Matt Dumba Pittsburgh 2013-14 2012 - MIN (1-7)

Cody Glass New Jersey 2015-19 2017 - VGK (1-6)

Adin Hill Vegas 2013-16 2015 - ARI (3-76)

Joel Hofer St. Louis 2018-20 2018 - STL (4-107)

Seth Jarvis Carolina 2017-21 2020 - CAR (1-13)

Henri Jokiharju Boston 2016-18 2017 - CHI (1-29)

Caleb Jones Pittsburgh 2015-17 2015 - EDM (4-117)

Seth Jones Florida 2012-13 2013 - NSH (1-4)

Tyson Kozak Buffalo 2018-22 2017 - BUF (7-193)

Nino Niederreiter Winnipeg 2009-11 2010 - NYI (1-5)

The NHL season begins today with a slate of three games, featuring three Winterhawks alumni. Recent Stanley Cup Champion Seth Jones and the Florida Panthers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 2:00 p.m. PT before Matt Dumba and Caleb Jones of the Pittsburgh Penguins battle the New York Rangers at 5:00 p.m. The only game today not featuring any Winterhawks alumni is Colorado at Boston at 7:30 p.m.

Jokiharju (BOS) and Hill (VGK) kick off their 2025-26 campaigns on Wednesday. Then, Kozak (BUF), Bjorkstrand (TB), Ābols (PHI), Cholowski (NJ), Glass (NJ), Jarvis (CAR), Niederreiter (WPG), and Hofer (STL) take the ice on Thursday.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2025

