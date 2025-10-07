Rockets visit for the Cougars for the first time this Season

Published on October 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Nate Corbet

The Kelowna Rockets (2-1-0-0) are back on the road this week as they travel north to face the undefeated Prince George Cougars (4-0-0-0) on Wednesday night at CN Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or listen locally on 104.7 The Lizard.

The Rockets enter the contest riding a two-game winning streak after a strong weekend sweep over the Penticton Vees, including a 3-2 shootout victory at Prospera Place on Saturday. Rookie forward Tomas Poletin has led the way offensively since making his WHL debut, posting three goals and one assist through his first two games.

Prince George remains perfect through four games to open the season, earning back-to-back wins against both Portland and Spokane. The Cougars have outscored opponents 19-7 and currently hold the seventh highest power play in the league at 30.4%.

PRINCE GEORGE:

The Cougars come into the matchup led by Jett Lajoie (4g, 3a), Kooper Gizowski (3g, 4a), and Bauer Dumanski (1g, 6a); a trio that has powered much of their early-season success. Goaltending has also been a strength for Prince George, with consistent performances contributing to their unbeaten start.

INSIDE THE SERIES

2025-26 Season Series: First Meeting

Kelowna Record: 2-1-0-0

Prince George Record: 4-0-0-0

Last 5 Games: Kelowna (3-2 W vs Penticton) | (5-4 W vs Penticton) | 2-8 L vs Spokane)

Last 5 Games: Prince George (4-3 W vs Spokane) | (2-1 W vs Spokane) | (7-2 W vs Portland) | (6-1 W vs Portland)

Goals For/Against: Kelowna 9 GF / 14 GA | Prince George 19 GF / 7 GA

Special Teams: Kelowna PP 2/12 (16.7%), PK 7/8 (87.5%) | Prince George PP 7/23 (30.4%), PK 15/17 (88.2%)

ROSTER NOTES:

The Rockets got a major boost during their bye week when the San Jose Sharks announced they reassigned Carson Wetsch. Then they got even more of a boost when the news broke of Tij Iginla's reassignment from the Utah Mammoth on Monday morning. While Tij may not be in the mix yet for Wednesday's game against Prince George, his 25/26 season debut could come as soon as Friday when the Rockets take on the Seattle Thunderbirds. Goaltender Harrison Boettiger was recently taken off the teams Injury Report and could make his WHL debut against the Cougars.

UPCOMING WHL REGULAR SEASON MILESTONES:

Mazden Leslie is 10 points away from 200 career WHL points.

Mazden Leslie is 18 games away from 300 career WHL games played

Carson Wetsch is 19 games away from 200 career WHL games played.

Hiroki Gojsic is 11 points shy from 100 career WHL points

INJURY REPORT:

#23 Hayden Paupanekis (Upper Body, Week-to-Week)

#3 Owen Hayden (Lower Body, Week-to-Week)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Following Wednesday's Road game in Prince George, the Rockets will return home to host the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, October 10 at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

Single-game tickets for all Rockets home games are available through selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place. Fans can also stream every game live and free on VictoryPlus.com.

