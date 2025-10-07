145 WHL Players Named to NHL Opening Day Rosters for 2025-26

Published on October 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - NHL Opening Day rosters for the 2025-26 season will feature 145 Western Hockey League alumni and players.

Of the 837 players named to NHL Opening Day rosters, 17.3 per cent come from the WHL, with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) collective representing 48.0 per cent of players on NHL Opening Day rosters.

Across the entire CHL, a total of 402 players hailing from the WHL, Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), find themselves on NHL Opening Day rosters for 2025-26, including 145 from the WHL (36.1 per cent), 187 from the OHL (46.5 per cent), and 71 from the QMJHL (17.7 per cent).

Across the NHL, 25 per cent of Clubs will be captained by former WHL players, including the Anaheim Ducks (Radko Gudas, Everett Silvertips), Calgary Flames (Mikael Backlund, Kelowna Rockets), Dallas Stars (Jamie Benn, Kelowna Rockets), Minnesota Wild (Jared Spurgeon, Spokane Chiefs), Seattle Kraken (Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats), St. Louis Blues (Brayden Schenn, Brandon Wheat Kings / Saskatoon Blades), Vegas Golden Knights (Mark Stone, Brandon Wheat Kings), and Winnipeg Jets (Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos). Two NHL Clubs (Boston and San Jose) have yet to name captains.

All 32 NHL Clubs feature at least one former WHL player, with the Vegas Golden Knights - sculpted by former Brandon Wheat Kings GM Kelly McCrimmon - leading the pack with 11 WHL Alumni, including Stone.

KEY STORYLINES

Reinhart, Panthers on prowl for third straight Stanley Cup championship

Former WHL Player of the Year Sam Reinhart scored 57 goals and 94 points in 2023-24 as the Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup. He followed up with a point-per-game effort during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including an impressive four-goal outing in the clinching game as the Panthers claimed their second straight NHL crown. Can Reinhart and the Panthers cement themselves as a modern NHL dynasty?

Draisaitl, Oilers aim for third consecutive Stanley Cup appearance

Will the third time be the charm for former WHL Champion Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers? Draisaitl has done his part in recent seasons, winning the Maurice Richard Trophy in 2024-25 as the NHL's top goal scorer. The former Kelowna Rockets and Prince Albert Raiders star has cobbled together 50+ goals in three of his previous four seasons and will look to do the same once again.

2025 NHL Draft class shines bright for WHL

Of the nine WHL players selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, two are set to make their NHL debuts this week - Calgary Hitmen forward Ben Kindel, selected 11th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Seattle Thunderbirds captain Braeden Cootes, selected 15th overall by the Vancouver Canucks, have both cracked opening night rosters.

Kindel & Brunicke add to history for Penguins

When Calgary Hitmen forward Benjamin Kindel and Kamloops Blazers defenceman Harrison Brunicke make their NHL debut, they will become only the third set of teenagers to make their NHL debut together with the Pittsburgh Penguins, joining Kris Letang and Jordan Staal (October 5, 2006) and Mario Lemieux and Doug Bodger (October 11, 1984).

Hurricanes look to contend with Jarvis, Stankoven providing youthful energy

Former WHL Rookie of the Year Seth Jarvis has emerged as a fan favourite in Carolina, while Canadian hockey fans came to appreciate his energy and personality during the NHL's 4 Nations Faceoff last season. For Logan Stankoven, the former WHL Player of the Year landed in Raleigh, N.C., as a key part of the blockbuster deal that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars last season. Both forwards are under the age of 25 and signed to long-term deals that will have them feature as part of the core for a Hurricanes squad that looks to contend for a Stanley Cup.

Former Silvertips goaltender Wolf takes reins as undisputed No. 1 netminder for Flames

Not far removed from being a near afterthought as a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dustin Wolf has proven doubters wrong. Finishing second in Calder Trophy voting in 2024-25, the former Everett Silvertips puckstopper was rewarded by the Calgary Flames with a seven-year contract this offseason and is now the undisputed No. 1 goaltender for the squad. The two-time WHL Goaltender of the Year will look to build upon an impressive NHL rookie campaign that saw him go 29-16-8 with a 2.64 GAA and .910 SV%.

Former Rockets star Benn returns to lead Stars as fourth-longest tenured captain

Former WHL Champion Jamie Benn enters his 13th season as captain of the Dallas Stars, making him the fourth longest tenured captain currently in the NHL, trailing only Sidney Crosby (19 seasons), Alex Ovechkin (17), and Gabriel Landeskog (14). Benn is also the ninth longest tenured captain in NHL history.

Boston Bruins to retire number of longtime captain, former Cougars defenceman Chara

The No. 33 of former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is set to hang from the rafters of TD Garden. The Bruins announced the retirement of Chara's sweater will take place Thursday, January 15. Chara, who starred for the Bruins from 2006 to 2020, spent a total of 24 seasons in the NHL, beginning in 1997-98 with the New York Islanders and concluding in 2021-22 with the Islanders. Prior to embarking on his NHL journey, Chara spent one season with the Prince George Cougars, where we played 49 games and tallied 22 points (3G-19A). Chara was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

LIST OF WHL ALUMNI on 2025-26 NHL OPENING NIGHT ROSTERS

(last WHL Club listed)

* = injured / non-roster player

ANAHEIM DUCKS (3)

Radko Gudas (Everett Silvertips), Jansen Harkins* (Prince George Cougars), Olen Zellweger (Kamloops Blazers)

Player to Watch - Olen Zellweger, D: Following 180-game WHL career split between the Everett Silvertips and Kamloops Blazers, the former WHL Defenceman of the Year made the full-time jump to the NHL last season, dressing in 62 games and collecting 20 points (7G-13A) with the Ducks.

BOSTON BRUINS (5)

Morgan Geekie (Tri-City Americans), Tanner Jeannot (Moose Jaw Warriors), Henri Jokiharju (Portland Winterhawks), Mark Kastelic (Calgary Hitmen), Fraser Minten (Saskatoon Blades)

Player to Watch - Morgan Geekie, C: In his fifth NHL campaign, the former Tri-City Americans forward broke out in a big way, securing a career-high 57 points (33G-24A) with the Bruins. The former WHL All-Star has established himself in the heart of the Bruins lineup and will look for more in 2025-26.

BUFFALO SABRES (6)

Zach Benson (Winnipeg ICE), Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants), Mason Geertsen (Vancouver Giants), Tyson Kozak (Portland Winterhawks), Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg ICE), Beck Malenstyn (Swift Current Broncos)

Player to Watch - Bowen Byram, D: Equipped with a brand-new, two-year contract, the former WHL All-Star recorded a career-high 38 points (7G-31A) in 2024-25 and will look to help Buffalo find its way back to the postseason in 2025-26.

CALGARY FLAMES (7)

Mikael Backlund (Kelowna Rockets), Jake Bean (Tri-City Americans), Sam Honzek (Vancouver Giants), Justin Kirkland (Kelowna Rockets), Brayden Pachal (Prince Albert Raiders), Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips), Connor Zary (Kamloops Blazers)

Player to Watch - Dustin Wolf, G: After finishing second in voting for the NHL's Calder Trophy, the two-time WHL Goaltender of the Year is back for his second full campaign with the Flames, equipped with a brand-new, seven-year contract that made him the highest paid goaltender in Calgary Flames history.

CAROLINA HURRICANES (3)

Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks), Jordan Martinook (Vancouver Giants), Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers)

Player to Watch - Seth Jarvis, C: He represented Canada at the NHL's 4 Nations Faceoff and next, the former WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player has his sights set on a trip to Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. A big season in Carolina will go a long way to making that reality. Jarvis has recorded back-to-back 67-point seasons.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (4)

Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), Laurent Brossoit* (Edmonton Oil Kings), Colton Dach (Seattle Thunderbirds), Shea Weber* (Kelowna Rockets)

Player to Watch - Connor Bedard, C: Entering his third NHL season, the former WHL Player of the Year is looking to set new career highs for third consecutive year. After posting 22 goals and 61 points in his rookie season, the 2023 WHL scoring champion boosted those numbers to 23 goals and 67 points in 2024-25.

COLORADO AVALANCHE (2)

Parker Kelly (Prince Albert Raiders), Trent Miner (Vancouver Giants)

Player to Watch - Parker Kelly, C: The former WHL Champion is back for his fifth NHL season and second in Colorado. The four-year WHL forward and high-energy skater recorded a career-high 19 points (8G-11A) in his first season with the Avs.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (5)

Jake Christiansen (Everett Silvertips), Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors), Ivan Provorov (Brandon Wheat Kings), Damon Severson (Kelowna Rockets), Cole Sillinger (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Player to Watch - Denton Mateychuk, D: The former WHL Defenceman of the Year and WHL Playoff MVP made his NHL debut in 2024-25, skating in 45 games with the Blue Jackets. What does the former Moose Jaw Warriors captain and WHL Champion have planned for an encore?

DALLAS STARS (4)

Jamie Benn (Kelowna Rockets), Alexander Petrovic (Red Deer Rebels), Sam Steel (Regina Pats), Chase Wheatcroft* (Prince George Cougars)

Player to Watch - Jamie Benn, LW: The former WHL Champion continues to serve as the heart-and-soul of a Dallas Stars squad that enters 2025-26 expecting to contend for the Stanley Cup. This marks the 13th season Benn will sport for the captaincy in Dallas.

DETROIT RED WINGS (4)

Nate Danielson* (Portland Winterhawks), Emmitt Finnie (Kamloops Blazers), Travis Hamonic (Brandon Wheat Kings), Michael Rasmussen (Tri-City Americans)

Player to Watch - Emmitt Finnie, C: A seventh-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old former WHL All-Star is one of the pleasant surprises, making the Red Wings opening night roster. After registering a career-high 37 goals and 84 points last season, what will the former Blazer do on NHL ice?

EDMONTON OILERS (9)

Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna Rockets), James Hamblin (Medicine Hat Tigers), Brett Kulak (Vancouver Giants), Curtis Lazar (Edmonton Oil Kings), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer Rebels), Noah Philp (Seattle Thunderbirds), Calvin Pickard (Seattle Thunderbirds), Matt Savoie (Moose Jaw Warriors), Stuart Skinner (Swift Current Broncos)

Player to Watch - Leon Draisaitl, C: Last year's winner of the Maurice Richard Trophy was also a finalist for the Art Ross Trophy - what will the WHL Champion and WHL Playoff MVP to follow up?

FLORIDA PANTHERS (3)

Noah Gregor* (Prince Albert Raiders), Seth Jones (Portland Winterhawks), Sam Reinhart (Kootenay ICE)

Player to Watch - Sam Reinhart, C: The two-time Stanley Cup champion learned how to win in the WHL, earning an Ed Chynoweth Cup with the Kootenay ICE. He also earned WHL Rookie of the Year and WHL Player of the Year honours over his four seasons. Having score 80+ points in three of his last four seasons, can Reinhart help the Panthers to a third consecutive Stanley Cup?

LOS ANGELES KINGS (3)

Kyle Burroughs* (Medicine Hat Tigers), Joel Edmundson (Kamloops Blazers), Darcy Kuemper (Red Deer Rebels)

Player to Watch - Darcy Kuemper, G: The former WHL Goaltender of the Year was a finalist for the NHL's Vezina Trophy in 2024-25, collecting 31 wins with a 2.02 GAA and .922 SV%. If the Kings hope to find their way to playoff success, the former Red Deer Rebels netminder will be key.

MINNESOTA WILD (3)

Daemon Hunt (Moose Jaw Warriors), Michael Milne* (Winnipeg ICE), Jared Spurgeon (Spokane Chiefs)

Player to Watch - Jared Spurgeon, D: Entering his sixth season as captain of the Wild, the former WHL Champion is looking for his fourth consecutive and seventh season overall with 30+ points from the blueline.

MONTREAL CANADIENS (4)

Kirby Dach (Saskatoon Blades), Brendan Gallagher (Vancouver Giants), Kaiden Guhle (Edmonton Oil Kings), Gannon Laroque* (Victoria Royals)

Player to Watch - Kaiden Guhle, D: The former WHL Champion and WHL Playoff MVP battled injury in 2024-25, but is poised to be a key component on a young and exciting Canadiens blueline this season.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (1)

Ozzy Wiesblatt (Prince Albert Raiders)

Player to Watch - Ozzy Wiesblatt, C: The former WHL Champion made his NHL debut in 2024-25, skating in five games with the Preds. Part of the opening night roster for 2025-26, the former Raiders star is looking to prove he has what it takes to become a mainstay at the NHL level.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (3)

Dennis Cholowski (Portland Winterhawks), Brenden Dillon (Seattle Thunderbirds), Cody Glass (Portland Winterhawks)

Player to Watch - Brenden Dillon, D: The 34-year-old blueliner and former captain of the Seattle Thunderbirds is entering his second season with the Devils and 14th in the NHL overall. Though he doesn't play with great flash, Dillon has established himself as a reliable and defensively responsible rearguard.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (4)

Mathew Barzal (Seattle Thunderbirds), Ethan Bear* (Seattle Thunderbirds), Daylan Kuefler* (Kamloops Blazers), Ryan Pulock (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Player to Watch: Mathew Barzal, C: The former WHL Champion and WHL Playoff MVP was hampered by injury in 2024-25 and will look to return to the 80-point plateau in 2025-26.

NEW YORK RANGERS (3)

Matt Rempe (Seattle Thunderbirds), Matthew Robertson (Edmonton Oil Kings), Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Player to Watch - Braden Schneider, D: The former WHL Defenceman of the Year is now entering his fifth NHL campaign. The hard-nosed rearguard has steadily improved and found new ways to chip in on offense. Now 24 years old, will we see him reach the 30-point mark for the first time?

OTTAWA SENATORS (2)

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes), Ridly Greig (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Player to Watch - Dylan Cozens, C: The former WHL Rookie of the Year is looking to return to form in his first full season with the Senators. The 2022-23 campaign was a breakout year for Cozens, when he scored 68 points (31G-37A) in 81 games. Settled in the nation's capital following a trade deadline move last year, the former captain of the Lethbridge Hurricanes is set to be an integral part of an emerging Sens squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (5)

Rodrigo Abols (Portland Winterhawks), Noah Juulsen (Everett Silvertips), Ethan Samson* (Prince George Cougars), Travis Sanheim (Calgary Hitmen), Egor Zamula (Calgary Hitmen)

Player to Watch - Travis Sanheim, D: Towering veteran and former WHL All-Star represented Canada at the NHL's 4 Nations Faceoff last season. Now in his ninth NHL campaign, he looks to once again anchor the Flyers blueline as he seeks out a spot on Canada's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (8)

Harrison Brunicke (Kamloops Blazers), Connor Dewar (Everett Silvertips), Mathew Dumba (Portland Winterhawks), Tanner Howe* (Calgary Hitmen), Tristan Jarry (Edmonton Oil Kings), Caleb Jones (Portland Winterhawks), Ben Kindel (Calgary Hitmen), Parker Wotherspoon (Tri-City Americans)

Player to Watch - Ben Kindel, RW: A WHL All-Star last season, Kindel was selected 11th overall by the Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft, and now he is set to make his NHL debut. He recorded an impressive 99 points (35G-64A) last season with the Calgary Hitmen - how quickly will that offense touch translate to the NHL?

SAN JOSE SHARKS (2)

Carey Price* (Tri-City Americans), Ryan Reaves (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Player to Watch - Ryan Reaves, F: The hard-nosed former Brandon Wheat Kings forward has found the way to San Jose, where he will provide a veteran presence for a young Sharks squad. At 38 years old, the product of Winnipeg, Man., is far removed from his three WHL seasons (2004-07), but there's no questioning his compete.

SEATTLE KRAKEN (6)

Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs), Jordan Eberle (Regina Pats), Ryker Evans* (Regina Pats), Cale Fleury (Regina Pats), Josh Mahura (Regina Pats), Chandler Stephenson (Regina Pats)

Player to Watch - Berkly Catton, C: Last year's Most Sportsmanlike Player in the WHL has cracked the opening night roster for the Kraken and looks ahead to his NHL debut. Catton helped the Spokane Chiefs to an appearance in the 2025 WHL Championship Series and will look to replicate the offense prowess he displayed when he scored 109 points (38G-71A) in Spokane last season.

ST. LOUIS BLUES (3)

Joel Hofer (Portland Winterhawks), Jake Neighbours (Edmonton Oil Kings), Brayden Schenn (Saskatoon Blades)

Player to Watch - Jake Neighbours, LW: The former WHL Champion has put together back-to-back 20-goal campaigns with the Blues and will look to take it a step further in 2025-26.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (7)

Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks), Jack Finley (Winnipeg ICE), Conor Geekie (Swift Current Broncos), Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips), Brandon Hagel (Red Deer Rebels), Niko Huuhtanen* (Everett Silvertips), Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Player to Watch - Brayden Point, C: The former WHL All-Star is fresh off helping Canada to victory at the NHL's 4 Nations Faceoff and looks primed to represent his country at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The former Warriors forward has produced three consecutive campaigns with 80+ points and 40+ goals for the Lightning.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2)

Brandon Carlo (Tri-City Americans), Morgan Rielly (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Player to Watch - Morgan Rielly, D: The former WHL All-Star has strung together four consecutive 40+ point seasons on the Maple Leafs blueline and will once again look to help Toronto take the next step in the post-season.

UTAH MAMMOTH (4)

Terrell Goldsmith* (Tri-City Americans), Dylan Guenther (Seattle Thunderbirds), Juuso Valimaki* (Tri-City Americans), Kailer Yamamoto (Spokane Chiefs)

Player to Watch - Dylan Guenther, RW: The former WHL Rookie of the Year exploded for 60 points in his first full NHL season. Now in Year 1 of a lucrative eight-year contract, the two-time WHL Champion has sights set on his first 30-goal NHL campaign.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6)

Arshdeep Bains (Red Deer Rebels), Braeden Cootes (Seattle Thunderbirds), Jake DeBrusk (Red Deer Rebels), Evander Kane (Vancouver Giants), Tyler Myers (Kelowna Rockets), Jett Woo* (Calgary Hitmen)

Players to Watch - Braeden Cootes, C: Selected 15th overall by the Canucks in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Seattle Thunderbirds captain looks to make an immediate impact with his new NHL Club. Cootes is a born leader, having captained Canada at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship. He was a point-per-game player last season in Seattle.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11)

Jakub Demek* (Kamloops Blazers), Jordan Gustafson* (Lethbridge Hurricanes), Adin Hill (Portland Winterhawks), Brett Howden (Moose Jaw Warriors), Keegan Kolesar (Seattle Thunderbirds), Kaedan Korczak (Kelowna Rockets), Brayden McNabb (Kootenay ICE), Cole Reinhardt (Brandon Wheat Kings), Colton Sissons (Kelowna Rockets), Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings), Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Player to Watch - Shea Theodore, D: Last year, the former WHL Defenceman of the Year recorded his sixth straight season with 40+ points and was set to represent Canada at the NHL's 4 Nations Faceoff, only to have his tournament cut short due to injury. The former Seattle Thunderbirds captain is expected to once again serve as a steady, two-way presence on the Vegas backend.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (6)

Zac Funk* (Prince George Cougars), Vincent Iorio (Brandon Wheat Kings), Dylan McIlrath* (Moose Jaw Warriors), Aliaksei Protas (Prince Albert Raiders), Justin Sourdif (Edmonton Oil Kings), Logan Thompson (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Player to Watch - Aliaksei Protas, C: The former WHL Champion erupted in his fourth NHL season, tallying 30 goals and 66 points in 76 contests. A WHL All-Star with the Prince Albert Raiders, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Protas will look to show his offensive output wasn't just a flash in the pan.

WINNIPEG JETS (7)

Eric Comrie (Tri-City Americans), Haydn Fleury (Red Deer Rebels), Brad Lambert (Seattle Thunderbirds), Adam Lowry* (Swift Current Broncos), Josh Morrissey (Kelowna Rockets), Nino Niederreiter (Portland Winterhawks), Luke Schenn (Kelowna Rockets)

Player to Watch - Josh Morrissey, D: Former WHL Champion helped Canada reign supreme at last season's 4 Nations Faceoff. With three consecutive campaigns of 60+ points, he continues to fuel the Jets offense back from the blueline.







