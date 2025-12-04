Rockets Fall 4-2 to Cougars in Final Home Game Before Christmas

The Kelowna Rockets wrapped up their final home game before Christmas with a 4-2 loss to the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night at Prospera Place. Despite a late push and strong goaltending, an early deficit proved too much to overcome against the BC Division leaders.

The Rockets were slow out of the gate as Prince George capitalized twice in the opening period. Carson Carels (7) opened the scoring at 10:07, followed by Dmitri Yakutsenak (11) who doubled the lead with a wrister off the rush at 14:27.

Kelowna responded late in the frame when Gabriel Guilbault (1) wired home his first goal of the season, a point shot that found its way through traffic thanks to an excellent net-front screen by Tomas Poletin.

Prince George restored their two-goal cushion early in the second as Brock Souch (7) converted on the power play just 36 seconds in. Kelowna answered back midway through the period when Hayden Paupanekis (6) finished a highlight-reel setup from Poletin, cutting the deficit to one.

The Rockets pushed but could not find an equalizer. The Cougars added an insurance marker at 16:25 of the third when Jett Lajoie (13) scored on a wrister on a breakaway to seal the 4-2 final.

Harrison Boettiger kept Kelowna in the game throughout the night, turning aside 35 of 39 shots, taking his first loss in his last six starts.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 32 | Prince George 39

Power Play: Kelowna 0/2 | Prince George 1/2

Faceoffs: Kelowna 37 | Prince George 29

UP NEXT

The Rockets now hit the road for a busy stretch, beginning Friday night in Seattle against the Thunderbirds before heading east for a 12-day Saskatchewan/Manitoba road swing leading into the Christmas break.

