Rockets Host Cougars on Canco Cares Christmas Night
Published on December 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets (12-8-3-1) return home Wednesday night to wrap up their final game at Prospera Place before the Christmas break, hosting the Prince George Cougars (17-8-0-0) on Canco Cares Christmas Night. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm, with tickets still available at selectyourtickets.com
This matchup comes with no shortage of drama! The last time these two teams met, the Cougars missed handled an empty net, and the Rockets stormed back the other way to score twice in the final minute, stealing a stunning 5-4 regulation victory in Prince George.
Kelowna enters Wednesday fresh off a strong U.S. road trip where they collected four of a possible six points, capped by a 4-1 win Saturday in Spokane.
PRINCE GEORGE COUGARS
The Cougars arrive in Kelowna with a 17-8-0-0 record and winners of eight of their last ten. They continue to lean on elite scoring talent, highlighted by NHL prospect Terik Parascak (19G, 18A, 37PTS) and playmaker Kooper Gizowski (12G, 23A, 35PTS). Brock Souch (31PTS) and Dmitri Yakutsenak (22PTS) round out a deep top-six.
Prince George also boasts one of the most dangerous power plays in the league at 37.5% and one of the most dangerous penalty kills in the league running at 84.88%. Keeping the game at even strength will be a major emphasis for Kelowna.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Season Series:
Kelowna leads 1-0
Last Meeting:
Kelowna 5, Prince George 4
Last Five Games:
Kelowna: 3-2-0-0
Prince George: 4-1-0-0
Goals For/Against:
Kelowna - 84 GF / 78 GA
Prince George - 98 GF / 66 GA
Special Teams:
Kelowna PP: 19/102 (18.6%) | Kelowna PK: 15/97 (84.5%)
Prince George PP: 36/96 (37.5%) | Prince George PK: 13/86 (84.9%)
INJURY REPORT
#7 Peyton Kettles (UBI) - Indefinitely
#29 Hiroki Gojsic (UBI) - Day-to-Day
#22 Nate Corbet (LBI) - Week-to-Week
UPCOMING MILESTONES
Carson Wetsch - 3 points shy of 150 career WHL points
Shane Smith - 5 points shy of 150 career WHL points
Will Sharpe - 5 games shy of 150 career WHL games played.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
This is Kelowna's final home game before Christmas. The Rockets then prepare for a significant stretch away from home as they head to Seattle on Friday, Dec. 5 to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds. Then depart for a 12-day East Division road trip through Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their longest road swing of the season. Fans can catch all of this action on the road for free live on Victory+ or 104.7 the Lizard.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets left wing Tomas Poletin and goaltender Linden Sobocan
|
Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla
|
Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla
Western Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025
- Rockets Host Cougars on Canco Cares Christmas Night - Kelowna Rockets
- Rebels Sign Forward Owen DeWitt - Red Deer Rebels
- Sharks Prospect Ravensbergen Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week - Prince George Cougars
- Sharks Prospect Ravensbergen Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for November - Prince George Cougars
- Winterhawks to Host Annual FOX 12 / Les Schwab Toy Drive on December 7 - Portland Winterhawks
- Iginla, Hurlbert, Ravensbergen Named WHL Monthly Award Winners for November - WHL
- Yager Settling in with AHL's Manitoba Moose - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Schollar to U18 AAA - Edmonton Oil Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.