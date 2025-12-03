Rockets Host Cougars on Canco Cares Christmas Night

Published on December 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla

The Kelowna Rockets (12-8-3-1) return home Wednesday night to wrap up their final game at Prospera Place before the Christmas break, hosting the Prince George Cougars (17-8-0-0) on Canco Cares Christmas Night. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm, with tickets still available at selectyourtickets.com

This matchup comes with no shortage of drama! The last time these two teams met, the Cougars missed handled an empty net, and the Rockets stormed back the other way to score twice in the final minute, stealing a stunning 5-4 regulation victory in Prince George.

Kelowna enters Wednesday fresh off a strong U.S. road trip where they collected four of a possible six points, capped by a 4-1 win Saturday in Spokane.

PRINCE GEORGE COUGARS

The Cougars arrive in Kelowna with a 17-8-0-0 record and winners of eight of their last ten. They continue to lean on elite scoring talent, highlighted by NHL prospect Terik Parascak (19G, 18A, 37PTS) and playmaker Kooper Gizowski (12G, 23A, 35PTS). Brock Souch (31PTS) and Dmitri Yakutsenak (22PTS) round out a deep top-six.

Prince George also boasts one of the most dangerous power plays in the league at 37.5% and one of the most dangerous penalty kills in the league running at 84.88%. Keeping the game at even strength will be a major emphasis for Kelowna.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Season Series:

Kelowna leads 1-0

Last Meeting:

Kelowna 5, Prince George 4

Last Five Games:

Kelowna: 3-2-0-0

Prince George: 4-1-0-0

Goals For/Against:

Kelowna - 84 GF / 78 GA

Prince George - 98 GF / 66 GA

Special Teams:

Kelowna PP: 19/102 (18.6%) | Kelowna PK: 15/97 (84.5%)

Prince George PP: 36/96 (37.5%) | Prince George PK: 13/86 (84.9%)

INJURY REPORT

#7 Peyton Kettles (UBI) - Indefinitely

#29 Hiroki Gojsic (UBI) - Day-to-Day

#22 Nate Corbet (LBI) - Week-to-Week

UPCOMING MILESTONES

Carson Wetsch - 3 points shy of 150 career WHL points

Shane Smith - 5 points shy of 150 career WHL points

Will Sharpe - 5 games shy of 150 career WHL games played.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

This is Kelowna's final home game before Christmas. The Rockets then prepare for a significant stretch away from home as they head to Seattle on Friday, Dec. 5 to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds. Then depart for a 12-day East Division road trip through Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their longest road swing of the season. Fans can catch all of this action on the road for free live on Victory+ or 104.7 the Lizard.

