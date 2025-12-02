Iginla, Hurlbert, Ravensbergen Named WHL Monthly Award Winners for November

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Utah Mammoth prospect and Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Month for November.

Iginla, a 19-year-old product of Lake Country, B.C., recorded 23 points (11G-13A) and a plus-9 rating in 13 games during the month of the November, helping the 2026 Memorial Cup host Rockets go 8-3-2-0.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Iginla returned to the Rockets October 15 after an extended stay with the NHL's Utah Mammoth. Selected by the Mammoth in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Iginla has registered 27 points (13G-14A) in 15 games since rejoining the Rockets. His 1.80 points per game ranks second among all WHL skaters this season, trailing only Brandon Wheat Kings forward Jaxon Jacobson (1.81 points per game).

Iginla's impressive November featured nine multi-point games. Of the veteran forwards 13 games, he was only held off the scoresheet once (November 21 versus Everett).

On November 5, Iginla enjoyed a first-star performance as he tallied three points (2G-1A) in a 6-2 win for the Rockets over their Okanagan rivals - Penticton Vees. After opening the scoring 59 seconds into the first period, Iginla added a shorthanded marker late in the third period. He also contributed an assist on an early third period strike from San Jose Sharks prospect Carson Wetsch, which went on to stand as the game-winning tally.

Iginla's second three-point effort (1G-2A) of the month came November 15, as the Rockets trounced the Spokane Chiefs by a 7-1 margin. Iginla began the night by scoring his 11th goal of the season 16:31 into the first period, giving the Rockets a 2-0 lead. That goal went on to stand as the game-winner in the contest. Iginla then added primary assists on a pair of second period strikes from Nashville Predators prospect Hiroki Gojsic.

On November 26, Iginla enjoyed another first-star outing when he tallied three points (1G-2A) in a decisive 6-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs. The star Mammoth prospect gathered the only assist on a second period marker from Nate Corbert, which push Kelowna out front by a 3-1 score. Later in the period, he grabbed a secondary assist on a goal by Wetsch to make it 4-1. Early in the third period, Iginla registered a power-play goal to make it a 5-1 game, rounding out his scoring for the evening.

Aside from November 5 at Penticton, Iginla secured two other multi-goal games during the month of November, including November 7 in a 4-2 loss at Victoria and November 8 in a 6-3 win at Victoria. He was named first star of the game in Kelowna's 6-3 triumph.

Iginla leads the Rockets in scoring with 27 points - three points ahead of Tomas Poletin and Carson Wetsch. With 13 goals, Iginla ranks second on the Rockets, trailing Poletin's team-leading 14 goals.

Over the summer, Iginla was invited to Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase, but was unable to participate as he recovered from hip surgery. He is expected to contend for a spot on the roster for Canada's National Junior Team as it seeks to bring home gold from the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

The Rockets acquired Iginla from the Seattle Thunderbirds on June 7, 2023, sending a 2024 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick, and Grady Lenton to the Pacific Northwest.

Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Iginla won a WHL Championship in 2023 at the age of 16 as a member of the Thunderbirds. Since landing in Kelowna, the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla has notched 143 points (74G-69A) in 100 regular season games. Over 151 career WHL regular season games split between Kelowna and Seattle, Iginla has 162 points (80G-82A) to his credit.

Through the month of November, Iginla and the Rockets are 12-8-3-1, sitting third in the WHL's B.C. Division and fifth in the Western Conference.

Next up, Iginla and the Rockets host the B.C. Division leading Prince George Cougars (17-8-0-0) on Wednesday, December 3 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Prospera Place.

Tickets for the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, B.C., are available now. For more information, visit CHL.ca/memorialcup.

Tempo WHL Player of the Month

September / October: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

BLAZERS FORWARD HURLBERT NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH FOR NOVEMBER

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Kamloops Blazers forward JP Hurlbert has been Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month for November.

This represents the second time Hurlbert has been recognized with a WHL Monthly Award, after he was named Tempo WHL Player of the Month for September / October.

Over the course of November, the 17-year-old product of Allen, Texas, was named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week once, while also earning Tempo WHL Player of the Week recognition once.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot, 182-pound right winger was assigned an 'A' rating in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List on October 20. Last week, he represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge, Alta., where he scored one goal in two games.

The month of November saw the electrifying Hurlbert record 20 points (8G-12A) and a plus-6 rating in 12 games, helping the Blazers go 7-3-1-1.

During his 12 games in November, Hurlbert tallied seven multi-point games, while only being held off the scoresheet twice (November 1 at Portland; November 8 versus Everett).

On November 4, Hurlbert secured the fourth four-point night (1G-3A) of his WHL career, as the Blazers thumped the Spokane Chiefs by an 8-2 score. Hurlbert chipped in with helpers on two goals from Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nathan Behm, before adding another assist on a goal from defenceman Rhett Ravndahl. He finished his night be scoring his 13th goal of the season to put Kamloops in front 8-1.

On November 28, Hurlbert logged his only three-point game (2G-1A) of the month, earning first star of the game as the Blazers once again knocked off the Chiefs, this time by a 5-4 score. After helping Edmonton Oilers prospect Tommy Lafreniere find the back of the net in the first period, Hurlbert recorded his 19th and 20th goals of the campaign during the second period, becoming the first WHL player to reach the 20-goal plateau this season.

Heading into December, Hurlbert is riding an eight-game point streak, which has seen him collect 14 points (7G-7A) dating back to November 11.

With 48 points (20G-28A) in 27 games, Hurlbert leads the WHL in point scoring, owning a seven-point lead on Behm. Hurlbert's 20 goals lead the WHL, while his 28 assists rank third.

Originally selected by the Blazers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Hurlbert signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Blazers on August 26, 2025.

Coming out of the weekend, the Blazers (13-10-2-2) are second in the WHL's B.C. Division and fourth in the Western Conference.

Next up, Hurlbert and the Blazers host the Penticton Vees (11-8-3-3) Friday, December 5 (7 p.m. PT) at Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month

September / October: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

SHARKS PROSPECT RAVENSBERGEN NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER MONTH FOR NOVEMBER

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today San Jose Sharks prospect and Prince George Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for November.

Ravensbergen, who turned 19 on November 27, went 8-2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .940 save percentage, and one shutout during the month of November. No other goaltender played more during the month of November, as Ravensbergen was in the blue paint for 601 minutes. He also turned aside more pucks than any other WHL netminder, making 312 saves on 332 shots against.

A product of North Vancouver, B.C., Ravensbergen earned his first Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 30.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound puckstopper made at least 35 saves on four occasions during the month of November, including a month-high 39 stops November 1 in a 4-3 overtime victory at Seattle.

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Ravensbergen logged his lone shutout of the month on November 28, making 29 saves in a 3-0 win at Wenatchee. He was named first star of the game for his perfect performance.

To close the month of November, Ravensbergen has won five consecutive games, defeating the Kamloops Blazers, Edmonton Oil Kings, and Wenatchee Wild, along with two victories over the Victoria Royals. Over each of his previous six games, Ravensbergen has surrendered two goals or fewer.

Through 19 appearances this season, Ravensbergen is 13-6-0-0 with a 2.54 GAA, .920 SV%, and two shutouts. He ranks among the WHL goaltending leaders in wins (T-1st), shutouts (T-1st), GAA (third), and SV% (T-3rd). With 1,109 minutes played, he sits fourth in the WHL, while his 541 saves also rank fourth.

Undrafted into the WHL, Ravensbergen has been named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team on two occasions (B.C. Division, 2023-24; Western Conference, 2024-25). In 108 career regular season appearances, he is 72-23-4-2 with a 2.73 GAA, .907 SV%, and eight shutouts.

Ravensbergen was one of 44 players, including four goaltenders, invited to participate in Canada's 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase from July 27 to August 2 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Coming out of the weekend, the Cougars (17-8-0-0) sit atop the WHL's B.C. Division and rank second in the Western Conference, having gone 8-2-0-0 in their previous 10 games.

Next up, Ravensbergen and the Cougars visit the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets (12-8-3-1) on Wednesday, December 3 (7:05 p.m. PT).

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month

September / October: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees







