Winterhawks to Host Annual FOX 12 / Les Schwab Toy Drive on December 7

Published on December 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







FOX 12 Oregon, Les Schwab Tire Centers, and the Portland Winterhawks proudly partner each year to brighten the holidays for Portland-area youth through the Winterhawks Toy Drive. This annual initiative invites fans to help make the season special for local children by donating new, unwrapped toys at the December 7 game.

Fans can drop donations directly into the Les Schwab trucks stationed outside the arena, or stop by the Toy Drive Corner on the concourse outside Entry M, where toys are available for purchase with cash or card and can be contributed on the spot. Each year, the generosity of Winterhawks fans ensures thousands of children receive gifts during the holiday season, making the Toy Drive one of the team's most impactful community traditions.

It's a promotion our players also enjoy contributing to. Winterhawks alumnus Seth Jarvis had generously donated 400 toys in the past to help.

Fans unable to attend can also donate to the Toy Drive online. All toys and monetary donations will be distributed through FOX 12's network of non-profit partners and organizations.

Learn more about the FOX 12 Oregon / Les Schwab Tire Centers toy drive.







