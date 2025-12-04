Vees Sign Parker Deraney

PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of American defenceman Parker Deraney. He will join the team for the 2026-27 season.

"We are pleased to have Parker make the decision to sign with us; adding another young dynamic defenseman is exciting for our organization as we continue to add key building blocks to our future," said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson.

Deraney will join the Vees from Fox Motors 15U AAA in Grand Rapids, MI where he has 23 points in 14 games this season.

"We're excited to officially sign Parker and have him as part of our future," said Vees director of scouting Adam Sergerie. "Parker is a very intelligent, two-way, transitional defenseman who logs heavy minutes for a strong Fox Motors team. He's positionally sound in his own zone and uses his stick exceptionally well to kill plays. Offensively, he reads the ice with his head up, can move pucks efficiently using his feet, or connecting on clean tape-to-tape passes. His blue line play is outstanding -- he moves laterally with ease and uses deception effectively.

"Locking in both Parker and Thor gives our fans plenty of reason to be excited about the bright future of the Vees blue line."

The Detroit Lakes, MN native was drafted in the 2nd round, 27th overall in the US Prospect Draft by the Vees this past summer.

"I'm really excited to join the Vees, I can't wait to get going and I appreciate the opportunity to play for the organization," said Deraney.

Parker joins first-round, fourth-overall draft pick Thor Liffiton as members of the 2025 Vees draft class signed so far this season.







