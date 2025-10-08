Warriors Fall in Overtime to Broncos

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors couldn't complete their comeback and fell to the Broncos in overtime.

Just past the four-minute mark of the period, Nolan Paquette potted his third goal of the season to give the Warriors an early lead. Ten minutes later, Anthony Wilson tallied the Broncos' first goal. Following a delay of game penalty assessed to Brady Ness, the Broncos had their first chance on the man advantage, but were unable to capitalize. The teams were even at one following the first period of play. At the end of the period, shots for the Warriors were more than double shots for the Broncos.

The Broncos surged ahead early in the second period with a shot from Zach Pantelakis. The teams played four-on-four midway through the second period following roughing penalties to Anthony Wilson and Landen McFadden. Moments after getting back to even strength, the Warriors headed to their second penalty kill of the game following a tripping call to Pavel McKenzie.

The Broncos added a power play goal off the stick of Noah Kosick to push them ahead by two goals. The Warriors got their first opportunity on the man-advantage following a tripping call to Broncos' forward, Trae Wilke. The Warriors could not capitalize on the opportunity, but were able to bring themselves within one moments after returning to even strength with a goal off the stick of Pavel McKenzie.

With less than 20 seconds remaining, Riley Thorpe was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking.

The Warriors started the third period of play with just under two minutes remaining on their third penalty kill of the game. The Warriors managed to hold off the Broncos to keep themselves within one with 18 minutes to play.

The teams headed back to four-on-four following a scrum in the Broncos' crease with offsetting minor roughing penalties to Kash Andresen and Daxon Yerex. Back at even strength again, both teams pressured, but Rocha and Jones stood strong. The Warriors were still down by one heading into the final half of the third period. Connor Schmidt tied the game for the Warriors with just over six minutes to play.

The score stayed even through the final minutes of play, and the teams headed to overtime. Just over three minutes into the extra period, Hudson Darby sent home the game-winner.

The Warriors went two for three on the penalty kill and zero for one on the power play. Kyle Jones made 37 saves on 41 shots. At the opposite end, Joey Rocha made 34 saves on 37 shots.

The Warriors hit the road to Alberta this weekend with games on Friday in Red Deer and Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Follow along with James Gallo on Country 100 and Victory+.







