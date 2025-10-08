Wenatchee Wild Announce Return of Annual Military Appreciation Campout for Sixth Year

WENATCHEE, Wash. - As Veterans' Day approaches, the Wenatchee Wild and Senior Sales & Operations Coordinator David Rayfield are preparing to once again raise money to honor those who serve and have served our country.

The Wenatchee Wild are excited to announce the return of the team's annual Military Appreciation campout, beginning Monday, October 13. For the sixth consecutive season, Rayfield will camp on the balcony at Town Toyota Center, and will remain on the balcony at the arena, until he has sold 1,000 tickets for this season's Military Appreciation Night game. This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, November 8 against the Prince George Cougars.

Tickets purchased from the campout start at just $20 in the Wild Zone, Blue Zone and General Admission for Military Appreciation Night, with $4 from each ticket sold during the campout to be split between the Wenatchee Valley Veterans Hall and the Thomas A. Biddle Foundation. Rayfield and the Wild have raised over $18,000 during the Military Appreciation campout over the previous five years.

"I am excited to be taking part in my sixth Military Appreciation Campout and hope to make this the quickest one yet!" said Rayfield. "Once we reach our goal this year, we will have given back over twenty thousand dollars to the Wenatchee Veterans Hall and Thomas A Biddle Foundation. I really appreciate the community support over the last five campouts. I am very fortunate to live in a community that jumps at any opportunity to support our veterans."

Rayfield's goal will sit at 1,000 tickets for the fourth consecutive year. That goal has risen or remained steady each year, starting with a goal of 500 tickets sold during the 2019-20 season, and rising to 750 tickets for the February 2022 campout. Rayfield has spent more than 19 days on the balcony during the previous five campouts - he is allowed to come back inside to use the restroom, but will otherwise remain out in the elements for these tremendous causes.

This year's campout comes immediately on the heels of Sunday's home game against the Seattle Thunderbirds, with the next home outing against Tri-City scheduled for Saturday, October 25. Many donors choose to purchase tickets for the game and then donate them to local veterans and their families so that they may attend the game. Rayfield also encourages veterans who would like to bring their families to a future Wild game to contact him about doing so free of charge.

To purchase tickets for Wenatchee's Military Appreciation Night on November 8, call David Rayfield at the Wild office at 509-888-7825 or visit wenatcheewildhockey.com and click on the Military Appreciation link under the Tickets tab.







