Broncos Outlast Warriors in Overtime Showdown

Published on October 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos earned a hard-fought 4-3 overtime victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors in their second meeting of the season on Tuesday night at Temple Gardens Centre.

Moose Jaw got the early jump, capitalizing on a strong start to open the scoring at 4:32 of the first period. Nolan Paquette found the back of the net with assists from Riley Thorpe and Lynden Lakovic, giving them a 1-0 lead. Despite being outshot 17-8 in the opening frame, Swift Current responded with a key equalizer late in the period. After a massive turnover at the Warriors' blue line, Anthony Wilson was left all alone in front and made no mistake, scoring at 14:27 off a setup from Stepan Kuryachenkov and Noah Kosick.

The second period was all Broncos, as they took control early and tilted the ice in their favour. Just 1:43 into the frame, Zach Pantelakis sniped a top corner shot from close range, giving Swift Current their first lead of the game. Parker Rondeau and Hudson Darby picked up the assists. Later in the period, the Broncos struck again on the power play. With Moose Jaw down a man, Kosick converted at 9:56 on feeds from Kuryachenkov and Wilson, extending the lead to 3-1. The Warriors didn't go quietly, however. At 18:11, Pavel McKenzie pounced on a loose puck following a blocked shot and tucked it home, cutting Swift Current's lead to one heading into the final frame.

Moose Jaw continued to press in the third and were rewarded at 13:38 when Connor Schmidt tied the game on a play assisted by Jan Trefny and Dominik Pavlik. That goal set the stage for overtime, where the Broncos finished the job in style.

At 2:52 of the extra frame, Darby pulled off an impressive double move to get around the defense before ripping a glove-side shot past the Warriors' netminder for the winner. Kosick and Wilson, both of whom had standout nights, assisted on the goal.

Joey Rocha was outstanding in net for Swift Current, stopping 34 of 37 shots, including multiple highlight-reel saves that kept his team alive during crucial stretches of the game.

Following the win, Broncos head coach Dean DeSilva praised the team's collective effort:

"A very resilient group. It will take everyone to contribute for us to succeed and tonight everyone contributed," DeSilva said. "We are very proud of the effort and commitment to the team that everyone gave tonight."

With the victory, Swift Current improves to 4-2-0-0 on the season. They'll look to build on this performance when they return home to host the Saskatoon Blades on Friday, October 10 at the InnovationPlex.







