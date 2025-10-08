Game Preview: Cougars vs. Rockets

Published on October 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars return to home ice as they host the Memorial Cup hosting Kelowna Rockets tonight at 7:00 pm. The Cats currently own a 4-0 record after two big wins in Spokane over the Chiefs this past weekend. Tickets for tonight's game can be secured HERE. If you can't make it to CN Centre tonight, you can watch for free on VICTORY+ or listen live on 94.3 The Goat.

vs. ROCKETS: Tonight is the first of six meetings between the Cougars and Kelowna Rockets. Last season, Prince George finished 6-2-0-0 vs the Kelowna Rockets. The Prince George Cougars own a record of 10-9-1-1 against Kelowna in the last five seasons at the CN Centre. Out of all returning skaters from last season, Terik Parascak led all Cougar skaters in points against Kelowna with 13 (5-8-13) in eight games.

2025-26 Regular Season Series:

October 8/2025 vs Kelowna

December 3/2025 at Kelowna

January 17/2026 - at Kelowna

January 30/2026 - at Kelowna

February 6/2026 - vs Kelowna

February 7/2026 - vs Kelowna

2024-2025 REGULAR SEAON SERIES

October 2/2024 - at Kelowna (5-2 PG)

November 15/2024 - vs Kelowna (4-3 PG)

November 16/2024 - vs Kelowna (5-4 KEL)

December 17/2024 - at Kelowna (5-3 PG)

January 10/2025 - at Kelowna (6-3 KEL)

February 7/2025 - at Kelowna (3-2 PG)

February 25/2025 - vs Kelowna (5-2 PG)

February 26/2025 - vs Kelowna (5-2 PG)

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals (4) - Jett Lajoie

Assists (6) - Bauer Dumanski

Points (7) - Dumanski, Souch, Gizowski, Lajoie

Penalty Minutes (10) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+6) - Dumanski, Lajoie, Gizowski, Chichkin

Wins (2) - Alexander Levshyn, Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (1.00) - Josh Ravesnsbergen

Save Percentage (.965) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (0) - N/A

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

-Bauer Dumanski is 19 points away from 100 career points

-Terik Parascak is 12 points away from 200 career points

-Joshua Ravensbergen is 9 games away from 100 career games

-Kooper Gizowski is 7 games away from 250 career games

-Carson Carels is 9 points away from 50 career points

-Lee Shurgot is 8 games away from 100 career games

NEWS AND NOTES

FOUR GAMES DOWN: The Prince George Cougars collected their fourth victory of the season, improving their record to a perfect 4-0 record. The team defeated the Spokane Chiefs by a 4-3 score on Saturday, October 4th. Jett Lajoie, Kooper Gizowski, Aiden Foster, and Bauer Dumanski supplied the Prince George offence, while Joshua Ravensbergen earned his second win of the season in as many games, making 24 saves in the victory. The Cats are now 4-0-0-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season when they captured their first BC Division crown.

CAPTAIN DUMANSKI: On Thursday, October 2nd, the Cougars named Bauer Dumanski the 31st captain in Prince George Cougars history. Dumanski succeeds Riley Heidt who captained the club in 2024-25. Dumanski is a fifth year blue-liner and has already surpassed the 250 games played mark in the WHL. Supporting Dumanski in his new role are Carson Carels, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan.

2024-25 SEASON RECAP: The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with a 41-21-4-2 record (88 points), securing second place in the BC Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. On home ice, the Cougars were a force, posting the best record in the BC Division and tying for the top mark in the Western Conference with a dominant 24-5-3-2 (53 points), matching the Everett Silvertips. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Prince George battled the Portland Winterhawks in a thrilling seven-game opening-round series. Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in scoring with 28 goals and 54 assists in 59 games. Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks first-round pick Josh Ravensbergen delivered an outstanding season in goal, recording 33 wins - the second-most in the WHL.

DRAFTED: Two Cougars were selected at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, CA. Josh Ravensbergen was chosen in the first round, 30th overall, by the San Jose Sharks. With the pick, he became both the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history and the highest-drafted goalie in Sharks history. Aiden Foster was then taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 127th overall. Foster is the first Cougar selected by Tampa Bay since Brett Connolly in 2010.

LETS GO CAMPING! Four Prince George Cougars were invited to NHL Rookie Camps this September. Forwards Aiden Foster (Tampa Bay Lightning), Terik Parascak (Washington Capitals), defenceman Corbin Vaughan (New York Rangers), and goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen (San Jose Sharks). For Foster, he found the back of the net and suited up in two games for the bolts, Ravensbergen picked up a win in his first start in an NHL jersey, and Vaughan dropped the mitts twice in the same game. For Parascak, he also got into games and provided a pair of assists. All four Cougars have now returned to the team and are back for the remainder of the season.







