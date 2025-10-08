Six Vees Picks Crack 2025 WHL Cup Rosters

Published on October 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees will have six picks from their inaugural WHL Draft class representing their respective provinces in the 2025 WHL Cup. That is tied for the most in the WHL with Red Deer and Saskatoon.

Defenceman Thor Liffiton (1st Round, 4th Overall) will represent Team Alberta. Liffiton has one goal and two assists in three games this season for the Calgary Northstars U18 AAA team.

Forward Peter Banicevic (3rd Round, 47th Overall) and goaltender Jack Utsunomiya (5th Round, 96th Overall) will play for Team British Columbia. Banicevic is with Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep this season while Utsunomiya is with the Delta U17 prep team and had a .974 save percentage in his one game played so far this season.

Forward Talon Scinocca (7th Round, 139th Overall) and defenceman Owen Conrad (10th Round, 208th Overall) are with Manitoba for the tournament. Scinocca is playing with OHA U18 Prep this season. Conrad plays with the Winnipeg Wild U18 AAA team and has three assists in two games so far this season.

Finally, forward Dawson Baht (7th Round, 144th Overall) will represent Team Saskatchewan. He has one goal in one game with the Warman Wildcats U18 AAA team this season.

Held from October 22 to 26, the 2025 WHL Cup is set to take place within the confines of the Marchant Crane Centrium - the home of the Red Deer Rebels - and will feature teams from the four Western Canadian provinces competing in a round-robin tournament format followed by playoffs.







