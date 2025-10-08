Oil Kings Set for Mid-Week Battle in Medicine Hat

Published on October 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings finish up a stretch of five straight games away from Rogers Place tonight as they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Oil Kings are currently on a three-game win streak after sweeping a trip through the East Division. They're 3-1-0-0 on this stretch away from home and have outscored their opponents 17-10 during that time. Overall, Edmonton is 5-1-0-0 on the season, currently holding a tie for top spot in the Eastern Conference and sit third in the CHL's Power Rankings. They're also third in the WHL's Power Rankings this week.

The duo of Miroslav Holinka and Lukas Sawchyn will look to stay hot for Edmonton tonight as they two combined for 10 points over the last three games with Sawchyn currently leading the team in overall scoring with six points.

Meanwhile, their opponents tonight, the Medicine Hat Tigers are currently 4-1-0-0 on the young season and have also won three straight games heading into tonight. On the season, Medicine Hat has scored 23 goals and allowed just 12 through five games.

Offensively, the Tigers are led by rookie Yaroslav Bryzgalov who has seven points in five games.

Last season, the Oil Kings battled the Tigers eight times going 4-4-0-0. The season series had a lot of fireworks as the two teams combined for more than 240 penalty minutes and 55 goals total across the eight games. Adam Jecho and Gavin Hodnett each had eight points in the series last year to lead the way for Edmonton.

