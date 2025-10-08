Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Nathan Crellin to Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on October 8, 2025

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2008-born forward Nathan Crellin has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Crellin is in his fourth full season as a member of the Calgary Flames Under-18 AAA program in the Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL), and has made four junior appearances for the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

Crellin has been a standout on the AEHL scene as a member of the Flames AAA organization, leading the team to the league's U18 championship last year, and to within a game of the TELUS Cup, Canada's national Under-18 championship tournament. Crellin finished his 2024-25 campaign with 29 points in 38 regular-season appearances, plus five more points in nine postseason games. He nearly led the Flames to another title the previous season as well, posting 33 points and helping his team reach the AEHL provincial U18 title game against the Calgary Buffaloes.

He made his junior debut with the Calgary Canucks last November, before opening the 2025-26 season with three more games in a Canucks uniform. Crellin also appeared in Wenatchee's rookie game against the Tri-City Americans on August 31, scoring the game-winner a minute into the overtime session of a 2-1 Wild victory.

"Nathan is a young man that our scouts identified last year as a potential free-agent signing," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He came to camp, and used his size & skill effectively. He is competitive and has the ability to score. He is a good addition to our 2008 group, and we are excited to have him in our organization."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Nathan Crellin on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and are proud to officially welcome him to the Wild family.







