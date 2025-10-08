Blades Duo of Petr & Lewandowski Dominant against Giants

Published on October 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood vs. the Saskatoon Blades

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Steve Hiscock) Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood vs. the Saskatoon Blades(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Steve Hiscock)

Saskatoon, Sask. - The Vancouver Giants lost 6-1 to the Saskatoon Blades on the road on Tuesday night, on a night where two European import players stole the show.

Blades forwards David Lewandowski (1G-2A) and Dominik Petr (2G-1A) each had three points.

The loss drops the Giants' record to 2-4-0, while the Blades are now 5-2-0.

Vancouver's lone tally on Tuesday came from rookie Blake Chorney, who scored for the second straight game.

Ben Bowtell, Dustin Willhöft and Tyler Parr were the other goal scorers for Saskatoon.

Petr opened the scoring on an easy tap-in off a pass from Hunter Laing at the 8:46 mark of the first period.

Sixty-six seconds later, the Blades extended their lead to two when Bowtell rifled a shot top corner from the right circle for his first career WHL goal.

After one period, the score was 2-0 for Saskatoon, with them controlling the play and leading 14-3 in shots on goal.

Petr found the back of the net again midway through the second period when he fired home a rebound on a power play.

Chorney got the Giants on the board with less than seven minutes remaining in the second period, after he beat Gardner on a wrap-around moments after Brett Olson nearly scored from the left circle.

Sixty-two seconds later, the Blades went back ahead by three - this time when Lewandowski put in a backdoor feed from Petr.

Willhöft scored into the empty net with 4:08 left to make it 5-1 and then Parr scored on a late power play to make the final 6-1. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 3/8/5 = 16 | SAS - 14/9/16 = 39

PP: VAN- 0/3 | SAS - 2 /5

Face-Offs: VAN - 25 | SAS - 30 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (33 saves / 38 shots)

Saskatoon: WIN - Evan Gardner (15 saves / 16 shots)

UPCOMING

The Giants continue their East Division road trip on Wednesday night in Prince Albert, with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. PDT against the Raiders.

Vancouver finishes their road trip on Friday in Brandon and Saturday in Regina.

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

Giants single game tickets are NOW ON SALE! For the best value, grab your season ticket package, starting as low as $18.26 per game. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.