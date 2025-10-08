Four Wenatchee Wild Prospects to Compete in Annual WHL Cup

RED DEER, Alberta - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that four of the club's prospects have been selected to compete in this month's WHL Cup, set for October 22 to 26 at Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta. With those four selections, three Western Canadian provinces will have at least one Wenatchee prospect on their rosters for the annual tournament, showcasing the top 2010-born talent from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

First-round WHL Prospects Draft selection Kalen Miles will be one of the headliners on this year's Team Alberta roster, after going to the Wild with the 10 th overall pick in the draft this past spring. A forward, Miles played in two games last season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme Under-18 team before earning a full-time spot with NAX's U18 group this year, and scored a goal in his season debut Sunday against South Alberta Hockey Academy.

Manitoba will be represented by a pair of twin brothers in the Wild system, as Brayden Gregg and Chace Gregg have both earned spots on their province's roster. Defenseman Brayden was selected by Wenatchee in the third round of the most recent WHL Draft, at 61 st overall, while forward Chace was recently acquired by the club in a trade with the Victoria Royals. Hailing from Winnipeg, the pair have yet to begin their 2025-26 campaigns - Brayden comes in off a 2024-25 season that saw him pick up 37 points in 32 games for the Winnipeg Bruins on the Manitoba capital's U15 AAA circuit, while Chace picked up 100 points in his 32 appearances.

Saskatchewan's roster will feature forward Riley Brown from the town of Milestone, a second-round pick in this spring's draft - Brown is with the Moose Jaw Winmar Warriors of the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League this year, after totaling 53 points in 33 games last year as Miles's teammate with the Northern Alberta Xtreme.

The WHL Cup is an annual event that features teams representing the four Western Canadian provinces competing in a round-robin tournament followed by playoffs. The tournament also serves as the first step in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence for up-and-coming players.

"We'd like to congratulate and wish luck to all WHL prospects on being selected for their respective provinces. It certainly is an honor to have the opportunity to play in the WHL Cup," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "The Wild prospects who have been selected give our fans a glimpse into the future of this organization, and also into the quality of work done by our scouts. We are proud of not only those players selected, but also those who had the opportunity to compete for a spot on their provincial teams."

Team Alberta is the defending WHL Cup champion, earning its sixth win in the tournament last October. Team Saskatchewan won its lone WHL Cup in 2019, and Team Manitoba won its only WHL Cup in 2023.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Kalen Miles, Brayden Gregg, Chace Gregg and Riley Brown on their selections to the upcoming WHL Cup, and are proud to wish them all success in representing their home provinces in the tournament.







