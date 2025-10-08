Winterhawks Sign Cooper Dryden to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on October 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of goaltender Cooper Dryden is a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Dryden, 15, currently plays with the Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA program. The Brandon native was taken 130th overall in the sixth round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.
"Cooper is a talented goaltender who has excellent size and mobility," said Winterhawks director of player personnel Matt Davidson. "He is a tireless worker who competes on every puck in practice and games."
Dryden grew up as a Montreal Canadiens fan, and is a distant cousin of legendary Habs netminder Ken Dryden, who won six Stanley Cups and five Vezina Trophies.
"Cooper brings size and athleticism to the net," Winterhawks Head Manitoba Scout Darry Stevens said. "He tracks pucks well and controls the rebounds. His willingness to work on his goaltending skills/technique bodes well for his future."
The Winterhawks are excited to welcome Cooper to the Rose City!
