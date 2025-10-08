Game Preview: Game 6 vs Oil Kings
October 8, 2025
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first of eight matchups between the two central division teams this season. The Tigers had a record of 4-4-0-0 against the Oil Kings in the 2024-25 regular season. Gavin McKenna (3G, 9A) led the team with 12 points in the series.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 3 (Feb 23 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024)
Edmonton 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)
Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Edmonton
4-1-0-0 5-1-0-0
Central - 2nd Central - 1st
East - 4th East - 1st
Home - 3-0-0-0 Home - 1-0-0-0
Away - 1-1-0-0 Away - 4-1-0-0
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Edmonton
47-17-3-1 37-27-2-2
Central - 1st Central - 4th
East - 1st East - 7th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-0-1
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 16-15-2-1
Previous Game: The Tigers took a commanding 7-1 victory over the Hitmen on Saturday, October 4th in Co-op Place. Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 2A) and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (2G, 1A) led the team with three points each. Liam Ruck, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, and Veeti Väisänen were the other goal scorers for the Tigers. Carter Casey got his first WHL Win in his first WHL start, stopping 30 of 31 shots on goal.
2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Bryce Pickford (4) Wins - Jordan Switzer (3)
Assists -Markus Ruck (6) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.918)
Points - Yaroslav Bryzgalov (7) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.28)
PIMs - Bryce Pickford (11)
Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo (+9)
2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)
Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)
Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)
PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)
Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 17.6%
Penalty Kill: 81.8%
Special Teams (Pre-Season):
Power Play: 31.6%
Penalty Kill: 70.0%
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Assists Markus Ruck - 6 (T-8th)
Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-1st)
Jonas Woo - 1 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-3rd)
Jonas Woo - 1 (T-3rd)
Kadon McCann - 1 (T-3rd)
Liam Ruck - 1 (T-3rd)
First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-1st)
Kade Stengrim - 1 (T-10th)
Kadon McCann - 1 (T-10th)
Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-10th)
Insurance Goals Noah Davidson - 1 (T-4th)
Dayton Reschny - 1 (T-4th)
Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-4th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-4th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +9 (3rd)
Bryce Pickford - +8 (T-4th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.28 (9th)
Save Percentage Jordan Switzer - 0.918 (10th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 3 (T-4th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 5 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Liam Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Noah Davidson 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Niilopekka Muhonen 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Kade Stengrim 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes
Bryce Pickford 200 Career Penalty Minutes 198 Career Penalty Minutes
Liam Ruck 50 Career Points 48 Career Points
Bryce Pickford 10 Career Power Play Goals 9 Career Power Play Goals
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Carter Casey First Career Shutout 0 Career Shutouts
Gavin Kor First Career Game Played 0 Career Games Played
Gavin Kor First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Riley Steen First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Roster Makeup: 27 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 16 Forwards
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Sullivan, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Ryan-Mackay, Steen
2009 Ruptash, Warrener
2025 NHL Draft:
Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Calgary Hitmen 7-1 W @ Calgary Hitmen - Fri. Oct 10 7:00 PM (MDT)
@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2 W VS Portland Winterhawks - Sat. Oct 11 7:00PM (MDT)
VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W VS Spokane Chiefs - Tue. Oct 14 7:00PM (MDT)
@ Swift Current Broncos 6-3 L @ Victoria Royals - Sat. Oct 18 6:05PM (PDT)
VS Regina Pats 5-2 W @ Vancouver Giants - Sun. Oct 19 4:00PM (PDT)
