Game Preview: Game 6 vs Oil Kings

Published on October 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first of eight matchups between the two central division teams this season. The Tigers had a record of 4-4-0-0 against the Oil Kings in the 2024-25 regular season. Gavin McKenna (3G, 9A) led the team with 12 points in the series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 3 (Feb 23 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024)

Edmonton 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)

Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

4-1-0-0 5-1-0-0

Central - 2nd Central - 1st

East - 4th East - 1st

Home - 3-0-0-0 Home - 1-0-0-0

Away - 1-1-0-0 Away - 4-1-0-0

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

47-17-3-1 37-27-2-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 1st East - 7th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-0-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 16-15-2-1

Previous Game: The Tigers took a commanding 7-1 victory over the Hitmen on Saturday, October 4th in Co-op Place. Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 2A) and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (2G, 1A) led the team with three points each. Liam Ruck, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, and Veeti Väisänen were the other goal scorers for the Tigers. Carter Casey got his first WHL Win in his first WHL start, stopping 30 of 31 shots on goal.

2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Bryce Pickford (4) Wins - Jordan Switzer (3)

Assists -Markus Ruck (6) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.918)

Points - Yaroslav Bryzgalov (7) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.28)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford (11)

Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo (+9)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 17.6%

Penalty Kill: 81.8%

Special Teams (Pre-Season):

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 6 (T-8th)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-1st)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-3rd)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-3rd)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 1 (T-3rd)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-1st)

Kade Stengrim - 1 (T-10th)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-10th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-10th)

Insurance Goals Noah Davidson - 1 (T-4th)

Dayton Reschny - 1 (T-4th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-4th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-4th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +9 (3rd)

Bryce Pickford - +8 (T-4th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.28 (9th)

Save Percentage Jordan Switzer - 0.918 (10th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 3 (T-4th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 5 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Liam Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Noah Davidson 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Niilopekka Muhonen 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Kade Stengrim 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Bryce Pickford 200 Career Penalty Minutes 198 Career Penalty Minutes

Liam Ruck 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Bryce Pickford 10 Career Power Play Goals 9 Career Power Play Goals

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Carter Casey First Career Shutout 0 Career Shutouts

Gavin Kor First Career Game Played 0 Career Games Played

Gavin Kor First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Riley Steen First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Roster Makeup: 27 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Sullivan, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Ryan-Mackay, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Calgary Hitmen 7-1 W @ Calgary Hitmen - Fri. Oct 10 7:00 PM (MDT)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2 W VS Portland Winterhawks - Sat. Oct 11 7:00PM (MDT)

VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W VS Spokane Chiefs - Tue. Oct 14 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Swift Current Broncos 6-3 L @ Victoria Royals - Sat. Oct 18 6:05PM (PDT)

VS Regina Pats 5-2 W @ Vancouver Giants - Sun. Oct 19 4:00PM (PDT)







