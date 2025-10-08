Prairie Skies Medical Imaging Named Official Medical Imaging Partner of the Pats
Published on October 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is proud to announce our continuing partnership with Prairie Skies Medical Imaging, who will serve as the Official Medical Imaging Partner of the Team for the next three years.
As part of this exciting collaboration, Prairie Skies Medical Imaging will be the Game Sponsor for the Pats Community Heroes Night on January 9th at the Brandt Centre. Fans can look forward to engaging in-game activations, giveaways, and community-driven initiatives designed to highlight the importance of health, wellness, and local care as part of the Pats Community Heroes Night.
In addition to their game sponsorship, Prairie Skies Medical Imaging will also serve as the First Period and Period Highlights Sponsor throughout the season, ensuring Pats fans see their support both in-arena and across digital game content. Their branding will also be featured prominently with an ice logo, further cementing their presence as a trusted community partner and health care leader in southern Saskatchewan.
"We're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Prairie Skies Medical Imaging," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "Their commitment to the Pats, our players, the community and excellence in patient care aligns perfectly with our organization's values and dedication to supporting health and wellness in Regina."
Prairie Skies Medical Imaging is a local Radiologist owned and operated practice offering comprehensive diagnostic imaging services, including CT, X-ray, ultrasound, and mammography and Open Skies MRI, With locations across Regina and southern Saskatchewan, their team is committed to providing accessible, high-quality imaging and compassionate care.
"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Regina Pats; a partnership of investment in sports and recreation, entertainment, and individual healthcare. All key elements of healthy individuals and a healthy community," said Cam Barrett, CEO, Prairie Skies Medical Imaging.
Fans are encouraged to mark January 9 on their calendars for the Prairie Skies Medical Imaging Game Night, featuring exciting activations, fan engagement opportunities, and a celebration of local healthcare heroes.
