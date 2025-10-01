Broncos Look to Defend Home Ice in Back-To-Back Weekend Battles

After a competitive weekend that saw the Swift Current Broncos split games against the Medicine Hat Tigers and the Moose Jaw Warriors, the team turns its focus to a pair of home matchups at the InnovationPlex this weekend.

Friday, October 3, 7:00 PM vs. Vancouver Giants @ InnovationPlex

The Broncos kick off the weekend by welcoming the Vancouver Giants for their first and only meeting of the season. The Giants enter the game with a 1-2-0-0 record, looking to get back on track after a rocky start.

This will be the first meeting between these two clubs since January of last season, when Swift Current edged out Vancouver in a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory. History has been on the Broncos' side in this matchup, over the past five years, Swift Current holds a perfect 3-0 record against the Giants, outscoring them 14-9 in that span.

The Broncos will look to build on that success and continue their strong play at home, where the crowd at the InnovationPlex could give them an early edge.

Saturday, October 4, 7:00 PM vs. Regina Pats @ InnovationPlex

The Broncos return to the ice Saturday night for a divisional tilt against the Regina Pats. Regina is still searching for their first win of the season, sitting at 0-3, though that could change depending on their midweek matchup against Edmonton.

This will be the second of six meetings between the Broncos and Pats this season. The two teams last faced off in Swift Current's home opener, where the Broncos pulled off a 4-3 win in front of a lively home crowd.

Swift Current has had Regina's number at home in recent years, posting a 9-4 record against the Pats at the InnovationPlex over the past five seasons. With divisional points on the line, expect another intense contest between these longtime rivals.







