T-Birds Sign Layne McLeod
Published on October 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the signing of 2009 born Defensemen Layne McLeod to a WHL Scholarship and Development agreement.
"We listed Layne last fall, and his game has continually improved in that time frame. He's a big, lanky defensemen who will provide us with playing tough minutes, along with brining leadership qualities to the team," said Assistant General Manager Craig Goebel. "Welcome to Layne and his family to the Thunderbirds organization."
Thus far the 6'6 defenseman has played in 4 pre-season games for the T-Birds. The Edmonton native spent the past season with the SSAC Bulldogs of the AEHL. Playing in 30 games and recording a goal, and 4 assists, for 5 total points.
