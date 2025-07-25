Silvertips' "Nightmare" Jerseys Return as Full-Time Alternates

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips are bringing back a fan-favorite.

Their black "Nightmare" branded jerseys, initially worn on Dec. 13, 2024 against the Wenatchee Wild, are set to return as a full-time alternate sweater to be worn every home Friday. The jerseys feature a black base with an altered version of the Silvertips' main shield logo with black fur and red eyes. A silver walking-bear logo adorns the shoulders, while the back features white numbers with black slash marks through the middle. Matching black socks with silver-and-green treeline designs will complement the sweaters.

The "Nightmare" jerseys will first be worn on Friday, Oct. 3 vs Tri-City and will be featured 10 times over the course of the campaign.

Fans can purchase black alternate jerseys in-store on Sep. 20, along with a special line of "Nightmare" hoodies, hats and other goods.







