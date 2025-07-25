MacKenzie Commits to University of North Dakota for 26/27 Season

July 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Ethan MacKenzie announced today that he has committed to the University of North Dakota in NCAA Division I for the 2026/2027 season.

"The excitement has been through the roof after committing to UND," MacKenzie said. "There's still a bitter taste in my mouth after the way last season ended and I can't put into words how excited I am to come back to the Oil Kings this season and put in a long run with the boys. The future is going to be exciting coming from a top organization in the Western Hockey League to a top program in the NCAA."

MacKenzie will return to the Oil Kings for this coming season, his fourth in the WHL. In 2024/2025, the Peachland, B.C. product set career highs in goals, assists, points, and games played. He scored five goals and added 27 assists for 32 points, which was second among Oil Kings defenders in points, and first in assists. He also added two goals and an assist in seven playoff games.

In 130 career regular season games with Edmonton, MacKenzie has seven goals and 43 assists for 50 points. He was originally a fourth-round pick, 82nd overall, in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

2025-26 Season Seats are on sale now!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.