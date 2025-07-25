Spokane Chiefs Team up with Coeur d'Alene Casino to Give Back

July 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Thanks to longtime Spokane Chiefs partner Coeur d'Alene Casino, $1 per save made by a Spokane Chiefs goaltender is donated to support the STOP Violence Against Women Program, which "provides services for those living within the service area of the Coeur d'Alene Reservation who are currently or have been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, teen dating violence, and/or stalking."

The program has been in effect since 1997 with the mission of breaking the cycle of domestic violence through intervention and community partnerships among other programs.







